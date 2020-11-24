Germany's heist that shocked the museum world: the Green Vault theft

Last Tuesday's large-scale police raids in Berlin were just a week short of the actual day on which, one year ago, thieves broke into Dresden's Grünes Gewölbe museum and stole invaluable historical pieces.
Police have arrested three suspects, but there is still no trace of the loot; experts fear the jewel-encrusted works of art have been broken up and will never be recovered.
Here's a look back at the events and the main facts surrounding the brazen heist:
How the theft happened on November 25, 2019
On November 25 at 4 a.m., the burglars started a fire near the Grünes Gewölbe museum, known as the Green Vault in English. It destroyed the building's power box, disabling some of the alarm systems. The gang then cut through iron bars and broke into the Green Vault.
The thieves stole three priceless sets of 18th-century jewelry in a matter of minutes.
Security cameras captured the thieves in action
Security camera footage showed two suspects entering the room, waving flashlights across the black-and-white-tiled floor. They smashed a glass display case with an ax and took three sets of jewelry.
According to the director of the Green Vault, the suspects would have had about one minute after destroying the case to take all they could. But one minute was enough: They escaped with a loot worth approximately €1 billion ($1.2 billion).
What is the Green Vault?
The museum, situated in Dresden Castle, houses one of Europe's biggest treasure collections.
Elector of Saxony Frederick Augustus (Augustus II the Strong) had erected a baroque palace between 1723 and 1729 to publicly display his collection of treasures. This palace is now the Green Vault museum, making it one of the world's oldest museums. It's also one of Dresden's most popular tourist attractions and has some 3,000 pieces on display.
The Green Vault houses more than 3,000 objects of enormous value
What was stolen?
The stolen pieces included jewel-encrusted buttons and cuff links and a sword, which had nearly 800 diamonds set into the handle and hilt. There was also a set of jewelry that belonged to a queen of Saxony, Amalie Auguste, who ruled in the 19th century.
The single most valuable stone taken in the robbery was the famed 49-carat Dresden White Diamond, originally from India. Augustus the Strong had gained possession of the stone in 1728, during his reign as elector of Saxony.
The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault
A treasure chest robbed
The unique jewel sets were the special attraction of the Green Vault. Among the stolen pieces are the diamond jewelry of former Saxon queens, a military star of the Polish Order of the White Eagle, and a diamond-encrusted sword. They were kept in display cases that the thieves broke into in November 2019.
The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault
Star of the Order of the White Eagle
The ornate breast star was made in 1746-49 by goldsmith Jean Jacques Pallard using diamonds, rubies, gold and silver. Receiving the star was a rare honor: By the time Saxon Elector and King of Poland Augustus II the Strong died in 1733, he had appointed only 40 Knights to the Order of the White Eagle.
The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault
A fancy hair decoration
An aigrette is a type of hair ornament. This piece, a stolen item from the collection in Dresden, was designed in the shape of a sun. It was made at some point between 1782 and 1807 and belongs to the collection of brilliant jewelry owned by the former queens of Saxony. It consists of 127 diamonds and is constructed of silver.
The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault
Not your average sword
This over-the-top sword hilt was designed by several jewelers in the 18th century. It consists of nine larger diamonds and 770 smaller ones, as well as a number of silver, gold, steel and velvet elements. What happened to it after the theft is anyone's guess.
The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault
A sign of wealth in the Baroque period
Saxony's ruler Augustus II the Strong (1670-1733) wanted to create artistic gesamtkunstwerk, mixed artistic forms, in Dresden during his reign. Between 1723 and 1730, he had a Baroque building erected to express his vision of wealth and power. This palace, now the Green Vault museum, reflects this opulent vision and to this day remains full of significant works of art and valuable jewels.
The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault
Time traveling in the White Silver Room
The White Silver Room is one of eight chambers that comprise the Green Vault. Visiting the collection is like traveling back in time to the Baroque era, as one browses the 3,000 objects in the collection. The Green Vault opened to the public as early as 1724. Visitors were only allowed to enter in small groups and, according to the king's wish, "with clean clothing."
The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault
August the Strong: Patron of the arts and lover of excess
Augustus II the Strong had his Dresden residence expanded according to the French model. He held court in the style of Louis XIV, depleting Saxony's finances in the process. The coat of arms of the elector of Saxony can still be found in the ornate building.
Author: Sabine Oelze
Other items included diamond, ruby, emerald, and sapphire jewelry and a diamond-encrusted medal that had belonged to Augustus the Strong during his nine-year reign as king of Poland.
Authorities say the stolen goods have incalculable historical value.
"There is nowhere, in any other collection in Europe, jewels or jewel sets that have been preserved in this form and quality and quantity as these royal sets," Dirk Syndram, director of the Green Vault said after the heist.
Who were the thieves?
Police arrived on the scene five minutes after security personnel triggered the alarm, but the thieves had fled in a car which was later found torched.
Prosecutors indicated the suspects belong to the "Berlin clan network," an organized crime syndicate. One of the suspects had already been convicted for the theft of a 100-kilogram (220 pound) gold coin called the "Big Maple Leaf," which was taken from the Bode museum in Berlin in 2017.
It was valued at roughly €3.8 million ($4.4 million). The thieves had used a wheelbarrow to move the coin to their getaway car. It was an inside job: A freshly hired security guard was discovered to have been in on the theft.
The police raids on November 17, 2020
Nearly one year after the Green Vault robbery, more than 1,600 police swooped on the Berlin district of Neukölln. They raided 18 properties and searched garages and vehicles.
Police arrested three people suspected of taking part, including the man already convicted over his involvement in the gold coin heist. He had lost an appeal and was awaiting final sentencing when the clan members carried out the Green Vault robbery.
An international manhunt is still underway for two other suspects, identified as 21-year-old male twins from the same clan.
No trace of the jewels has been found.
