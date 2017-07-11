Germany's Heiko Maas warns of growing influence of IS

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday warned that the Islamic State (IS) militant group was gaining influence beyond Iraq and Syria, where it originated.

"The IS in Iraq and Syria has been pushed back, but not defeated," Maas said, noting the militant group's increasing terrorist activity in Afghanistan and Africa.

The German top diplomat's remarks came ahead of a summit with his counterparts in a coalition against IS.

What is on the summit's agenda?

The US-led coalition is convening in Rome on Monday to discuss strategies to combat terrorism.

"In Rome, we will make it clear: We will not allow the terrorists an inch, even in Africa," Maas said.

Foreign ministers of the 83-country coalition were set to address the fight against terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq as well as in Africa and Afghanistan.

According to media reports, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab plans to pledge €14.7 million ($17.53 million) toward the fight against IS.

The anti-IS Global Coalition has launched missions in Syria and Iraq in the past. The German military, the Bundeswehr, has around 250 soldiers training Iraqi armed forces.

How active is the Islamic State?

In 2019, IS lost its last stronghold in eastern Syria. However, the group is still active in Syria and Iraq.

At least 30 people died in an attack in the Iraqi capital Baghdad in January. Earlier this month, the group claimed responsibility for an attack that left 10 people dead in Afghanistan.

Militants affiliated with the group also operate in other regions, including Afghanistan, Yemen, Egypt's North Sinai and West Africa.

