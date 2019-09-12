 Germany′s Heiko Maas vows to meet more activists after China outcry | News | DW | 12.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany's Heiko Maas vows to meet more activists after China outcry

The German foreign minister has dismissed Chinese criticism over his meeting with Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong. He promised to continue meeting activists, saying: "That won't change in the future."

Heiko Maas gestures

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Thursday said he would continue to meet with activists after China issued an strong rebuke for his meeting with Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong.

"When the chancellor is in Beijing, she meets with human rights lawyers and activists," Maas told reporters. "If I'm in Beijing, I'll do the same. When I'm in Berlin, I do the same. And that won't change in the future."

Maas' comments come a day after the Chinese government summoned Germany's ambassador to China over his meeting with Wong. Chinese officials said the meeting undermines relations between the two countries.

"What happened now, I unfortunately have to say, will have negative consequences on bilateral relations and the Chinese side has to react," said Chinese diplomat Wu Ken on Wednesday.

Read more: Opinion: Merkel must step up her China strategy

Heiko Maas listens to Joshua Wong

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said meeting with activists comes with the job

Berlin unfazed

Last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited China on official business. During her trip, she urged Beijing to take appropriate steps to find a peaceful resolution to unrest in Hong Kong.

Merkel also signed 11 separate agreements to expand cooperation in finance, research and transportation, among others.

Despite rising tensions between the two trade partners, Maas said that Germany's position on the "one country, two systems" policy remains unchanged.

"We support the rights Hong Kong enjoys under this Chinese policy," Maas said. "We have always argued that those demonstrating in Hong Kong should be able to express their opinions on the street."

Read more: As China takes 'center stage,' Europe stands at a crossroads

Watch video 00:37

'Hong Kong is the new Berlin'

Hong Kong in focus

Hong Kong enjoys special status as a semi-autonomous city under the "one country, two systems" policy enacted during its handover from British rule.

Although this year's mass demonstrations were initially triggered by staunch opposition to an extradition bill, the protest movement has since called for expanded democratic rights and police accountability.

Read more: In Duisburg, China expands trade influence in Germany

DW's Henning Hertel contributed reporting.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 02:18

Joshua Wong packs the hall in Berlin

DW recommends

Opinion: Merkel must step up her China strategy

On her latest visit to China, Angela Merkel managed to sign 11 deals and also brought up the Hong Kong crisis. But she failed to take a genuinely courageous and determined stance on China, says Maximiliane Koschyk. (08.09.2019)  

In Duisburg, China expands trade influence in Germany

As one of the end points for China's vast new global trade route, the former industrial city of Duisburg is well known to many Chinese businesses. Many Duisburg residents are optimistic about Beijing's growing influence. (16.06.2019)  

As China takes 'center stage,' Europe stands at a crossroads

China's position as a global superpower is indisputable. As leaders gather to set the agenda of global security at the Munich Security Conference, the EU is at a crossroads between Washington and Beijing. (16.02.2018)  

China summons German ambassador to Beijing

The Chinese government took action in protest at German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meeting with pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong. Beijing says it has "sufficient proof" of foreign intervention in Hong Kong. (11.09.2019)  

German foreign minister meeting with Joshua Wong 'disrespectful': China

Beijing has slammed democracy activist Joshua Wong's meeting with Germany's foreign minister as "disrespectful." Wong has urged countries to stand by Hong Kong protesters against the long arm of China in the city. (10.09.2019)  

Angela Merkel in China: A trip fraught with difficulties

The German chancellor is a regular visitor to China. But amid economic and political unrest, her upcoming talks with the Chinese leadership are expected to be far from straightforward. (06.09.2019)  

Angela Merkel calls for peaceful resolution in Hong Kong

The protracted trade dispute between the US and China is affecting other countries as well, Merkel has told the Chinese premier. The German chancellor also stressed that a peaceful solution is needed for Hong Kong. (06.09.2019)  

Hong Kong — Extradition bill withdrawal fails to pacify protesters

Mass protests in Hong Kong have forced Chief Executive Carrie Lam to withdraw a controversial extradition bill, but pro-democracy activists say they'll continue their demonstrations. William Yang reports from Hong Kong. (06.09.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Joshua Wong packs the hall in Berlin  

'Hong Kong is the new Berlin'  

Related content

Joshua Wong vor der Bundespressekonferenz

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong packs the hall in Berlin 12.09.2019

During his stay in Berlin, Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong urged world leaders to show support for protests in the autonomous Chinese city. But German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas drew sharp criticism from Beijing for meeting with Wong.

Hongkong Menschenkette

Joshua Wong: Hong Kong protests 'must continue' 10.09.2019

Campaigner Joshua Wong has used his trip to Germany to call for an end to police brutality and a broadening of democratic rights in Hong Kong. Talking to DW, he outlined his solution to the ongoing protests.

Joshua Wong visits Berlin 10.09.2019

During a visit to Germany, Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong tells Brent Goff that Hong Kong is the new Berlin. Wong says no-one could imagine the Berlin Wall would fall, or the Soviet Union would collapse three decades ago, and pro-democracy protesters in the Chinese territory have to let the dream come true and continue their fight.

Advertisement