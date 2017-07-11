Germany's Heiko Maas visits Afghanistan's neighbors 'to prevent collapse'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Over the next four days, the German Foreign Minister will head to five countries — all of which have a role to play in the effort to get those in need of protection out of Afghanistan.
Heiko Maas' first stop is Turkey, which has been in talks with the Taliban over the running of Kabul airport
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas promised aid for countries that border Afghanistan on Sunday.
He made the announcement as he embarked on a trip which will take in five countries, all of which are playing a role in the ongoing efforts to get those in need of protection out of Afghanistan.
His first stop is Turkey, which is of great importance for the continued operation of Kabul airport and the reception of refugees, amid efforts to rapidly evacuate people following the Taliban's swift return to power.
"It is in our own interest to prevent the collapse in Afghanistan from destabilizing the entire region," Maas said as he promised humanitarian and economic aid.
He also called for international coordination in dealing with the Taliban.
After Turkey, Maas also plans to visit Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Tajikistan, three of Afghanistan's neighboring countries, as well as Qatar, during what will be a four-day trip.
His visit to the Gulf emirate is also of note as the country has actively participated in the evacuation effort from Kabul following the Taliban takeover.
Qatar's capital city of Doha houses the political office of the Taliban, functioning as the Foreign Ministry of the new regime in Afghanistan.
German negotiator Markus Potzel has been in talks with the office on issues related to evacuations.
Ahead of his trip, Maas said in a statement that the evacuation effort to date has been a "tour de force involving many partners" and that the situation in Afghanistan remains "extremely volatile and dangerous."
"Not only Afghans but also neighboring states are facing challenges that they can hardly overcome on their own," Maas added, referring to the mounting refugee crisis.
"I am traveling to the region today to highlight this: Germany's commitment does not end with the conclusion of the military evacuation mission."
The minister said cooperation should now focus on reaching an "agreement with Afghanistan's neighbors on how Germans, our local forces and other Afghans in need of protection can reach Germany quickly and safely."
"It also includes our offer to neighboring states to help them cope with the humanitarian and economic consequences. It's in our own interest to prevent the collapse in Afghanistan from destabilizing the entire region."
Maas is expected to take part in talks that will allow evacuees to get from the Afghanistan border to German embassies quickly and safely.
The visit comes three days after the last Bundeswehr rescue flight took off from Kabul on Thursday.
According to official figures, 5,347 people from at least 45 countries were brought to safety on 37 flights under the German evacuation mission.
This included about 500 German and 4,000 Afghan citizens who feared for their safety after the takeover of the radical Islamist group.
More than 10,000 people still need to be evacuated, including 300 Germans.
In order to bring them out of the country by land, Germany is relying on cooperation with Afghanistan's neighbors.
see/mm (dpa, AFP)