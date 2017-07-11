Germany's Heiko Maas: Hong Kong security law 'extremely worrying'

The introduction of the new national security law in Hong Kong will impact European relations with China, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday, adding that the European Union must "take a strong stand."

"What is happening there is extremely worrying because we believe that Hong Kong's autonomy is gradually being eroded," Maas told German public broadcaster ZDF.

"Ultimately, the relationship between China and the European Union will be affected."

Read more: Germany chides China over new Hong Kong security law

Maas also called on the European Union to take countermeasures. "The European Union must quickly take a strong stand on this. It's not the individual EU countries that are in question here. Only Europe as a whole has the necessary weight," he said.

Germany on Wednesday began its six-month stint holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Several leaders and government officials have decried the controversial law to prosecute "secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces," which was approved on Tuesday.

Read more: EU chiefs press China on trade, Hong Kong security law

Other countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, have said that the introduction of the law will impact their own relations with China.

Twenty-seven nations, including Germany, Australia and Japan, also issued a a spoken rebuke of China at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, describing "deep and growing concerns" over the new law.

Read more:China's Hong Kong security law sparks global outcry

They urged China to reconsider, saying that the law "undermines" the territory's freedoms, and was imposed without direct participation of Hong Kong's people, legislature or judiciary. Another 53 countries, however, announced support for the law at the Geneva meeting.

"The legislative power on national security issues rests with (the) state, which in essence is not a human rights issue," the statement said, according to Chinese state media.

lc/stb (Reuters, dpa)