Germany's Heiko Maas faces difficult diplomatic agenda in Turkey

What are the key skills required of a foreign minister? At the top of the list is an instinct for diplomatic sensitivity. Germany's Heiko Maas will have to prove just how well he's honed this skill when he visits Turkey on Saturday. Some two weeks after the country invaded northern Syria, the most important part of Maas' mission is to push Ankara to implement a lasting ceasefire in the region.

Turkish president enraged

There are a number of political obstacles in the way. Not only does Maas have to try to reconcile the German and Turkish governments' very different positions, he also has to factor in the interests of their European partners, and of NATO, as well as the influence of Russia, the main player in the ongoing war in Syria. No wonder Maas spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, yesterday in advance of his meeting the Turkish foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Ankara on Saturday.

A Russian tank makes the country's influence in northeastern Syria readily apparent

The German foreign minister's difficult mission would be made easier if he had good personal relations with the Turkish government. Unfortunately, the opposite is the case. Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who justifies the invasion by describing it as self-defense in the fight against Kurdish terrorism, was enraged by Germany's decision to limit its arms exports to Ankara, and by Maas' declaration that the Turkish offensive was "not in accordance with international law."

"You don't understand anything about politics; you're a political novice," Erdogan said to Maas. The German foreign minister reacted calmly to the Turkish president's personal attacks. He didn't want to respond to the insults, he said: "Ultimately, I would rather Mr. Erdogan fired words than rockets. If we can agree on that, he's welcome to go on insulting me."

No lecturing Turkey

In the Bundestag, the lower house of the German parliament, Maas on Wednesday spelled out his expectations of the forthcoming talks with Cavusoglu.

"The ceasefire must be observed and the civilian population must be protected," he said.

Turkey must also abide by international law concerning refugees, and it and all parties involved are expected "to support the political process under the aegis of the United Nations."

Maas followed up with similar words on Twitter — which clearly provoked his Turkish counterpart. Cavusoglu tweeted back, in German: "Dear Heiko Maas, I am looking forward to your visit to Turkey. You are always welcome here. But not to lecture us."

The chair of the Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee, Norbert Röttgen, recalled Turkey's obligations as a member of NATO. He pointed out that these include the expectation "that Turkey should behave like a NATO partner. And it is not acceptable for NATO partners to break the fundamental rules of international law to pursue their own political goals." Turkey, he said, needs to return to respecting international law.

German Left party lawmaker Stefan Liebich said it's time for the European Union to walk away from the refugee pact it signed with Turkey. "The right thing to do would be for the European Union and German to cancel the refugee deal," he said. "Then no one is susceptible to blackmail."

But the Turkish government will have been paying close attention to the unevenness of German foreign policy in recent weeks. Maas was only informed in a text message from Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer that she had proposed the creation of an international protection zone for northern Syria. This may weaken the foreign minister's position in the Turkey talks. Maas' skepticism about the implementation of any such protection zone will likely also have a role to play.

Essential questions still unresolved

In the Bundestag, Maas emphasized that the crucial thing is what agreement can be reached with international partners. Then, on Thursday, in a talk show on German public television, he said, "To be honest, at the moment no one outside of Germany is discussing a protection zone." Fellow SPD politician and Bundestag member Frank Schwabe was more specific: "Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is making isolated suggestions that have not been thought through. That doesn't help anyone."

The important thing, Schwabe added, was to give concrete and realistic help to the people of northern Syria and beyond.

Diplomatic finesse will be needed to refute Turkey's possible reservation that Germany's grand coalition is divided. Furthermore, while the European partners and NATO have — more or less — approved the establishment of a protection zone, there are key details that have not been clarified: What conditions have Russia and Turkey attached to their participation in such a mission? What might be a long-term solution? Who is going to pursue theIS fighters and terrorist sympathizers who escaped from Kurdish prisons in the border region?

Start of a new chapter in relations?

Over the past decades, the German-Turkish relationship has developed into what is regarded as both a close and a difficult one. Close, because around 3 million people of Turkish descent live in Germany. Difficult, because there are many points of conflict, from EU accession talks to press freedom and Turkish politicians making election campaign appearances in Germany. The deployment of the Turkish army in Syria marks the start of another problematic chapter in German-Turkish history.

Unless, that is, Heiko Maas manages to stage a dazzling diplomatic performance on Saturday.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive A first stop UN sources say over 200,000 people have been internally displaced in Syria's northeast since Turkey launched its offensive on October 9. So far, the border town of Ras al-Ayn has paid the highest toll in the wake of a joint attack by Turkish militias and airstrikes. The city will remain under Turkish control following a deal struck in Sochi between Russia and Turkey.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive 'We've lost everything' A majority of those who have fled are reportedly Kurds. Those civilians remaining in the city are mostly Arabs who are still in touch by phone with their former neighbors. "They told me yesterday that the Islamists were looting our house. We've lost everything," this man told DW.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive Every crumb helps The regime forces are stationed just a few kilometers away from Tal Tamr. As a result international NGOs formerly based in the area have fled over the past few days. Internally displaced people (IDPs) from Ras al-Ayn and the neighboring villages rely on the work of local NGOs who are struggling to cope with the crisis.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive Not enough to go around Apart from Tal Tamr, other villages in the vicinity are also hosting hundreds of displaced people who rely on local NGOs. "They're settling in empty villages, many of them too close to other locations controlled by either the Turkish-backed militias or 'Islamic State' sleeper cells," Hassan Bashir, a local NGO coordinator, told DW.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive Food, glorious food This Arab IDP from Ras al-Ayn has four wives but will struggle to get enough to feed all their children as local NGOs say they can only allocate a single food ration per family. "It's not their fault, they're just children," he told DW, after being given a single bag of food rations.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive School's out — forever? Schools have remained shut across Syria's northeast since the beginning of the offensive and several of them are now hosting IDPs from Ras al-Ayn. Those who can afford it will move to cities like Al-Hasakah, around 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the south, but others will have to cope with the dire conditions in a border city that faces further attacks from the north.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive The closest thing to home 50 Kurdish families from Ras al-Ayn are now living in this abandoned school in Tal Tamr lacking both water and electricity. As the sanitary conditions deteriorate, local doctors and the hospital in Tal Tamr fear an outbreak of cholera and other diseases. "If we continue like this we'll have to get set for a huge humanitarian crisis," a local doctor told DW.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive Sick and stranded Although the hospital in Tal Tamr is treating the wounded, it cannot help those suffering from diseases such as cancer.Two IDPs told DW that they were supposed to receive chemotherapy in Damascus before the offensive started, but that the current security situation makes it impossible for them to get there.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive A different type of playground The Christian village of Tell Nasri on the outskirts of Tal Tamr had remained empty since IS took over the area. The majority of its former inhabitants left during the IS siege when the militants destroyed the churches with explosives before the fall of the Caliphate. With nowhere else to go, several IDP families from Ras al-Ayn are now settling in Tell Nasri.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive Living on a prayer These boys are among dozens stranded in Tell Nasri but the dire living conditions are the least of their problems. Just before this picture was taken, settlers told DW that they had been attacked from a neighboring village reportedly in the hands of Islamists. "They started shooting at us and we engaged [with them] for over an hour," a fighter with the Syrian Democratic Forces told DW. Author: Karlos Zurutuza (Tal Tamr)



