 Germany′s hair salons set to open for business | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 02.05.2020

Germany

Germany's hair salons set to open for business

The coronavirus pandemic forced hair salons across Germany to shut their doors for six long weeks. Starting May 4, they can reopen under strict conditions — though it may mean fewer services and higher prices.

Close-up of a pair of scissors, with a hairdresser in the background

"Are you open again, Sevil?" A woman stands in the open door of Sevil's hairdressing salon in Berlin, an optimistic ring to her voice. She is holding up one finger, at the tip of which a red-painted artificial nail is peeling off. "It's all gone out of shape. It's grown way too long," the woman complains, pushing her fingers through her frizzy blonde hair, which she has tied back behind her head.

Read more: A nitty-gritty look at Germany's loosened coronavirus lockdown rules

"Not until next week, and then we're booked out right through to the middle of May," says Sevil Bulut, shrugging her shoulders with regret. Instead of a comb and scissors, the 58-year-old master hairdresser is holding a yardstick in her hand and frowning a little as she surveys the chaos that her salon has become: six styling chairs and four black trolleys, each equipped with brushes, combs, curlers and hair clips, a bench with comfy cushions where customers used to sit and wait for their appointments, razors, Styrofoam styling heads with wigs. Practically nothing is in its usual place.

In Sevil's salon, people prepare for the new restrictions

For hairdressers, too, a close cut: 1.5 meters of physical distance must be maintained

Phone ringing off the hook

Before her business can really restart on May 4, the salon will have to be reorganized. "Sorry, manicures are still not permitted," Sevil tells a disappointed potential customer. "We can hardly keep up with the number of people who want an appointment," says a delighted Dilara Akbay — Sevil's daughter and salon co-owner. As soon as it became clear that the salons could reopen after the six-week break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the telephone started ringing off the hook.

"We set up a call forwarding link at home. The first calls would come at seven in the morning and it would go right through to midnight," she said. They also received many requests via Facebook and Instagram. Sevil's appointment book is already full.

Read more: World's top coronavirus experts face fame, scorn amid pandemic

The rush of new business comes as a great relief for the two business partners. Sevil's eyes are full of tears as she looks back to March 23 — the day on which Germany's more than 80,000 hairdressing salons were told to shut down. "I have no financial reserves," she says, explaining that she was forced to put her team on furlough. She also has one trainee who is still at home and hoping to get back to work.

Watch video 01:33

Germany opts for step-by-step approach

Surviving through state backing

The businesswomen got €5,000 ($5,500) in immediate financial assistance from the Berlin state authorities and a further €9,000 from Germany's federal authorities. And as part of a neighborhood solidarity scheme, regular customers also bought vouchers worth €1,600 for appointments after the salon gets back up and running.

"Without that money I wouldn't have known how to pay the rent for the salon. And it was only recently that the rent went up to €11.50 per square meter," says Sevil. Meanwhile, things were getting difficult at home. Sevil's husband, a machine operator, isn't set to go back to work before September at the earliest and is getting by on partial unemployment payments.

Read more: Germany faces huge economic slump due to coronavirus pandemic

The reopening of the salon comes with some extra outlays: hairdressing capes, towels, disinfectants, soap, cleaning and washing products, disposable gloves and cloths all need to be paid for. Each cape, each towel, goes into the wash after just a single use.

An ultraviolet light disinfecting device

The salon must now use an ultraviolet light to disinfect all tools between uses

Strict hygiene regulations have been put in place as a result of the pandemic: mouth and nose masks are obligatory for both employees and customers. No waiting areas, no magazines, no drinks, no customers' restrooms.

Hair must be washed in the salon before cutting; dry cuts, which are uncommon in many other countries but common here in Germany, are no longer allowed. "Mom, do I actually have to wash the hair before putting in streaks?" asks 23-year-old Dilara. After all, she adds, that works no better with freshly washed hair than doing an updo. "Wash it every time, my dear," is the answer, leaving Dilara is a bit frustrated.

High price of hygiene

All working material must be thoroughly cleansed before being used on the next customer. "Before corona, we soaked our brushes in soapy water. But that's not good enough anymore," Sevil explains. She purchased a sterilizer for €80. In just a couple of minutes, the brushes are disinfected using ultraviolet rays. It can also be used to clean scissors and razor heads.

Read more: Post-coronavirus travel in the EU is up in the air

So far the new purchases have cost €500. "Disposable cloaks are out of stock," Sevil groans as she flicks through a thick catalog of equipment for hairdressing salons. She explains how, just recently, she saw some cheap disinfectant in a drugstore and immediately wanted to buy six bottles. But the checkout woman refused, saying customers were limited to one each. She was persuaded that Sevil did have a professional reason when Sevil showed her the salon's Facebook page, and allowed her to take three. There was another customer waiting in front of the drugstore who had seen Sevil practically begging for disinfectant: "She gave me her bottle in addition to what I'd already got!"

Watch video 01:37

Germany faces worst recession since WWII

Physical distancing a challenge

For Sevil, the physical distancing regulations present the biggest headache — no nearer than 1.5 meters (about 5 feet) is permitted. It is certainly cutting a fine line: 1.5 meters between customer and hairdresser is technically impossible, so it can really only apply between each styling chair. The salon, which measures just 80 square meters (861 square feet), is being divided up into zones marked on the floor with sticky tape, put in place by Sevil's husband, indicating where to stand and where to sit.

The salon has six styling seats. If each chair were to have its own security zone with a radius of 1.5 meters, then two would have to be taken out of action. The problem is that each hairdresser needs two seats to work two customers at the same time: "I can no longer offer perms because the customers would block one seat for hours on end. On top of which, they'd have to go back and forth to the washing area."

Sevil prepares her salon to welcome customers

Figuring out how to physically distance in a small business is no easy task

Time to rethink pricing

The salon has two washstands. They are very close to each other, but cannot be moved because the fittings are permanent. "I thought about installing a Plexiglas screen. But I've no idea whether that would be enough, " says Sevil, somewhat bemused. She tried for days to get advice from my hairdressers' guild, but the phone lines were always occupied.

When the salon is ready to go, Sevil and Dilara are going to have to take a very close look at pricing. One thing is certain: they are going to have fewer customers. They will also have to spend more time ensuring that they adhere to all the hygiene regulations. A wash, cut and dry used to cost between €39.50 and €47.50 for women, depending on hair length. Men were charged €21 for a dry cut; €28 for a wash and cut. "We'll certainly have to go up €30," Sevil calculates.

Will the customers mind the price hikes? "At first, they won't say a thing. After six weeks, they'll be happy to get their hair done," says Sevil. "But when things have calmed down, when they come in, I know what they'll be saying: 'Sevil, old friend, you're getting very expensive.'"

  • Graffiti artist spraying a coronavirus-inspired piece (picture-alliance/ANE)

    Getting creative with face masks

    Graffiti masks

    Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, protective masks have started appearing in street art around the world. This piece on a roof terrace in Athens is by 16-year-old graffitist S.F. Banksy's "Girl with a Pierced Eardrum" also recently gained a coronavirus face mask.

  • New York Fashion Week 2020 | Model mit Mundschutz | Maske (Getty Images/NYFW - The Shows)

    Getting creative with face masks

    A trendy accessory

    Fashion designers have been coming up with creative variations on the new accessory. But not all designs would obtain the WHO's seal of approval. This mask made out of delicate organza fabric was presented at New York Fashion Week in February 2020 — shortly before the city turned into an epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak.

  • A model wearing a Pitta Mask walks the runway (Getty Images/NYFW - The Shows)

    Getting creative with face masks

    Masks on the catwalk

    The masks worn by models in New York looked more like pieces of jewelry than protective equipment. With medical masks being rationed for health professionals, fabric facial coverings are an alternative that's better than no mask at all. Fashion-conscious people can make a statement with their individualized designs.

  • annequins' heads display home-made protective face masks in the window of a locksmith's during the novel coronavirus crisis (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Getting creative with face masks

    Designer masks

    While the economy is suffering from the impact of the crisis, many designers are turning to protective masks to make up for their losses. Fashion start-ups in Berlin, Cologne and Munich are currently sewing colorful face coverings. They may end up being part of museum exhibitions examining the fashion trends that emerged from the coronavirus crisis.

  • Man with a face mask and matching bow tie (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Koall)

    Getting creative with face masks

    Matching with the bow tie

    A Berlin tie manufacturer offers exclusive masks for the elegant man who wants to maintain his high fashion standards during the pandemic. Made of woven silk fabrics, some of this company's models, with matching neckties or bow ties, were sold out immediately.

  • Two people wearing a mask inspired by Bavarian national flag, with white and blue lozenges and a depiction of King Ludwig and Empress Sisi. (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Hörhager)

    Getting creative with face masks

    Inspired by traditional motifs

    New mask regulations went into effect throughout Germany on April 27. But each state in the country is in charge of determining its own specific rules. Regional identity is also expressed through the patterns of some of the masks. These Bavarians are wearing a mask inspired by their national flag, with white and blue lozenges and a depiction of King Ludwig and Empress Sisi.

  • BdT - Coronavirus - Bayern (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Kneffel)

    Getting creative with face masks

    A creative variety

    There are no limits to the design of the individual masks, and the fabric is washable. Those who prefer to avoid putting their delicately crafted models in the washing machine all the time can also place them in boiling water to remove bacteria and viruses, and then let them air dry.

  • hanging system for face masks offering a new option for every day of the week (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kästle)

    Getting creative with face masks

    What day is it again?

    Having a larger collection of masks will allow you to wear a new one every day, while the others are in the wash. Organized people will certainly create a proper hanging system for their masks, such as this one offering a new option for every day of the week.

  • Mädchen mit Blatt vorm Mund: Coronavirus Mundschutz selbst gemacht (Getty Images/AFP/M. Abed)

    Getting creative with face masks

    The ecological model

    Anyone who thinks fashion accessories are superfluous consumer goods can also improvise with natural materials. It's important to keep the nose and mouth covered. This Palestinian girl in the Gaza Strip used a big cabbage leaf and a rubber band.

  • statue of the four Bremen Town Musicians with a coronavirus mask (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Schuldt)

    Getting creative with face masks

    Monuments with masks

    In the city of Bremen in northern Germany, the statue of the four "Bremen Town Musicians" also got a coronavirus mask. The donkey, dog, cat and rooster featured in a Grimm's fairytale are famous all over the world. The city attract thousands of tourists every year — but that's obviously not the case now.

  • A huge protective mask is put on a sculpture of 'Eros Bendato' (Eros Bound) by Polish artist Igor Mitoraj at the Main Square in Krakow, (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/B. Zawrzel)

    Getting creative with face masks

    A symbol of the times

    A mask has also been added to this massive outdoor sculpture on a square in Krakow, "Eros Bendato" (Bound Eros), created by Igor Mitoraj. The artist, who died in 2014, is renowned for his monumental works referring to the struggle and suffering of 20th-century Europe.

    Author: Heike Mund (eg)


