Germany's Greens: The most successful green party in the world?

Having witnessed for three years the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD), Germany's Green Party is now also benefiting from the country's move away from the political center ground.

The Greens are polling second to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative alliance following encouraging results in the recent state elections of Bavaria and Hesse. But is this sudden growth spurt really so spectacular, in a country where muesli and recycling are practically mandatory?

"The German Greens are the strongest. Germany is a very big country, and die Grünen [the Greens] have a lot of experience in government," said European Green Party co-chair Monica Frassoni, ahead of the party's conference in the eastern city of Leipzig this weekend.

After all, the German federal system allows smaller parties to gain experience at the local level; the Greens are currently part of nine regional coalition governments, and have held the premiership of the southern state of Baden-Württemberg since 2013.

Germany leads a 'green wave'

Elsewhere in Europe, Frassoni points to the election of a green mayor of Amsterdam, and improved results for environment-led parties in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg as evidence of a "green wave" which has inspired other green parties.

Outside of climate policy, Frassoni thinks that "being a part of a close European family, while others doubt Europe, helps." However, the Greens have struggled to get more than 10 percent nationally in the aforementioned countries, perhaps a sign that it's still not easy being green.

One recent poll even put the Greens above the CDU/CSU alliance

This is also true of Germany's Greens: they only passed the 10 percent support mark once, have never held the mayoralty of a major city outside their southern stronghold and have very little support in eastern Germany.

Their stratospheric rise to second place in opinion polls comes just a year after a less-than-stellar performance in the 2017 German federal elections, when the Greens came in as the sixth and smallest party in the Bundestag. This is despite 86 percent of Germans viewing climate change as a serious problem.

From long-haired radicals to the establishment?

Formed by an alliance of anti-nuclear activists in 1980, the Greens entered the Bundestag for the first time three years later. Joschka Fischer, the long-haired radical who was sworn in wearing jeans and sneakers, was also on the ballot as candidate for chancellor when the Greens entered national government in 1998 as part of a coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD).

This was part of a red-green wave across Europe in 1997/98, with similar coalitions taking place in Italy and France. The Greens were the most influential of these green governing parties, and their main legacy was securing a promise to fade out nuclear power, a promise which was overturned by Merkel's first government only for her to U-turn after the Fukushima disaster in 2011. This influence on Merkel's government is a more lasting achievement than their lackluster parliamentary representation to date.

Outside of Europe, the Greens have had some influence as far afield as Australia and New Zealand, where Green parties have regularly gained more than 10 percent of the vote, and Colombia where a Green candidate came in (a distant) second place in the 2010 presidential election. That said, successful Green parties worldwide are something of an anomaly. Despite having some of the most pressing environmental issues, most countries in the Americas, Africa and Asia do not have Green parties worth speaking of.

For the moment, the Greens are the jolly green giants in Germany, but whether that will transfer into a major protest vote at the next election amid the volatile swing to the populist far-right is anyone's guess.

