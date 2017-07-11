Germany's Greens propose three-way talks to explore coalition with SPD, FDP

Germany's Greens want to discuss forming a new coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD) and Free Democrats (FDP).

"That's what we're proposing to the FDP," said party co-chair Annalena Baerbock in Berlin on Wednesday.

Baerbock said Germany faced major challenges that had to be tackled quickly, adding that the Greens were convinced that "this country cannot afford a long hangover."

Co-chair Robert Habeck said previous days of discussion had shown "that this is where the greatest overlaps are conceivable."

This was particularly true with regard to social policy, he said. However, the outcome of exploratory talks between the FDP and SPD — who may struggle to find common ground on economic policy — would also be a factor in any three-way deal.

After Germany's general election last month, the Greens and the FDP had talks first with each other and then separately with the SPD and with the conservative CDU/CSU union to explore possible lines of compromise.

"The cookie is far from eaten," said Habeck. "Many things still have to be discussed," he said, adding that the development did not mean the outright rejection of any coalition with the FDP and CDU/CSU.

