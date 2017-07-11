Germany's Greens propose three-way talks to explore coalition with SPD, FDP

Germany's Greens want to discuss forming a new coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD) and Free Democrats (FDP).

"That's what we're proposing to the FDP," said party co-chair Annalena Baerbock in Berlin on Wednesday.

Baerbock said Germany faced major challenges that had to be tackled quickly, adding that the Greens were convinced that "this country cannot afford a long hangover."

Co-chair Robert Habeck said previous days of discussion had shown "that this is where the greatest overlaps are conceivable."

This was particularly true with regard to social policy, he said. However, the outcome of exploratory talks between the FDP and SPD — who may struggle to find common ground on economic policy — would also be a factor in any three-way deal.

After Germany's general election last month, the Greens and the FDP had talks first with each other and then separately with the SPD and with the conservative CDU/CSU union to explore possible lines of compromise.

"The cookie is far from eaten," said Habeck. "Many things still have to be discussed," he said, adding that the development did not mean the outright rejection of any coalition with the FDP and CDU/CSU.

Greens see gaps with conservatives

Armin Laschet, the head of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, the CDU, had appeared buoyant after meeting with Green Party leaders on Tuesday.

"We have clear differences," Laschet told reporters after the talks, "but differences that are not insurmountable."

Laschet appeared alongside Markus Söder, the leader of the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the CSU, and both Baerbock and Habeck.

However, Baerbock had appeared less upbeat, saying that the parties, "on some topics, especially social policy, are rather far apart."

The move brings Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, from the SPD — which gained a larger share of the vote than any other party — a step closer to becoming Germany's new chancellor.

A tie-up between the SPD, Greens and FDP would be a first in Germany. The mix has been dubbed a "traffic light" coalition after the parties' respective red, green and yellow colors.

Germany's colorful coalition shorthand Black-red coalition Conservative black combined with transformative red is the color code when the Christian Democrats govern in a grand coalition with the Social Democrats. This 'grand coalition' government has been in power for the past eight years under Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Germany's colorful coalition shorthand 'Pizza Connection' When Bonn was still Germany's capital, individual conservatives and Greens met from 1995 in its suburban Italian Sassella restaurant. Since then, the 'Pizza Connection' has become code for speculation over further links. At regional level, Baden-Württemburg's Greens-CDU coalition has governed since 2016.

Germany's colorful coalition shorthand 'Jamaica' option - black, yellow and green A three-way deal between the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats, whose color is yellow did not come about at national level in 2017 after the FDP called off talks. It has been tested at a state level, however, where Schleswig-Holstein currently has a "Jamaica" government.

Germany's colorful coalition shorthand Black, red, green, symbolized by Kenya's flag So far, a 'Kenyan' coalition has only emerged at the regional state level in the East, in response to a rise of the far-right AfD taking a quarter of the votes. Brandenburg and Saxony have had such a coalition government since 2019.

Germany's colorful coalition shorthand 'Traffic light' coalition The free-market-oriented liberal FDP, whose color is yellow, has in the past generally ruled out federal coalitions sandwiched between the Social Democrats, whose color is red, and the Greens. But a current example is Rhineland Palatinate's three-way regional state coalition based in Mainz and headed by Social Democrat Malu Dreyer.



Any combination of the Greens and FDP with the conservatives would be dubbed a Jamaica coalition, based on the party colors being the same as those that comprise the Caribbean island’s flag.

