Germany's Greens hit poll high, ahead of Merkel's bloc: survey

An Infratest dimap poll has put the environmentalist Greens up 6 percentage points at a record 26%, one point ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and sister party Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), reflecting a similar sampling last week.

Thursday's reading amounted to a 6% month-on-month gain for the Greens, who in last month's European Parliament election came second among German voters on 20.5%, behind Merkel's bloc, on a mandate focused on issues such as climate change and renewable-based economics.

In another boon for the Greens, the party's dual leadership of Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock (pictured above) got 36% and 26% respectively, placing them fourth and sixth as preferred national politicians in Thursday's findings published by Germany's ARD public broadcasting.

Merkel maintained her top placing on 53%, only 2% down of her Deutschlandtrend rating in May.

Merkel's party successor slumps

Ratings slump for CDU's Kramp-Karrenbauer

CDU chairperson Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who in December took over from Merkel as conservative CDU party leader, slumped 12 percentage points to 24%.

That was Kramp-Karrenbauer's lowest rating in a Deutschlandtrend survey conducted by the institute Infratest dimap which asked 1,500 Germans how they would vote if an election were to occur next Sunday.

Only 27% thought she would make a good chancellor, a role reputedly envisaged for Kramp-Karrenbauer by Merkel.

Far-right AfD ahead of Social Democrats

On party preference, respondents put the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) on 13%, ahead of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) on 12% as it searches for a new leader after this week's resignation of Andrea Nahles.

For the Social Democrats and Merkel's conservatives the Deutschlandtrend results are their worse ever. Several decades ago they dueled each in the 30-to-40% range.

The pro-business liberal Free Democrats (FDP) remained on 8% Thursday. And, the ex-communist Left party slipped to 7%, down 2% on last month.

In a separate sampling the polling institute Wahlen on Thursday put Merkel's conservatives on 27% with the Greens close behind on 26%.

Dissatisfaction with Merkel government

In another Infratest dimap sampling of 1,000 voters, 72% responded that they were somewhat or completely dissatisfied with the work of Merkel's coalition government comprising her conservatives and the SPD.

That was a 10% rise in dissatisfaction since last month's Deutschlandtrend.

Those who were satisfied or very satisfied with the coalition's work made up only 28%.

In a separate YouGov survey a majority of 52% wanted a fresh federal election. Only 27% pleaded for continuation of Merkel's coalition cabinet.

The most preferred future coalition wanted by 25% of respondents was an alliance of the Greens, SPD and Left party.

A so-called "Jamaica" alliance between Merkel's conservatives, the Greens and liberal FDP was preferred by 15%, with a conservative-Greens scenario relegated to 14%.

Among Green party voters 54% hoped their party would enter into an alliance with the SPD and Left party. Only 25% wanted a Greens-conservative model - practiced since 2013 in the regional state of Hesse and since 2017 in Baden-Württemberg.

Next real test in eastern states

Merkel's coalition - forged after months of wrangling in the wake of Germany's 2017 general election – is nominally due to stay in office until 2021.

The next real-time samplings come in September and October when regional assembly elections take place in Saxony, Brandenburg and Thuringia – three eastern German states where the far-right AfD is polling high.

