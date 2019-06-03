Germany's Greens hit poll high, ahead of Merkel's bloc: survey

An Infratest dimap poll has put the environmentalist Greens up 6 percentage points at a record 26%, one point ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and sister party Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), reflecting a similar sampling last week.

In last month's European Parliament elections, the Greens came second among German voters with 20.5%, behind Merkel's bloc, with a mandate focused on issues such as climate change and renewables-based economy.

In another boon for the Greens, the party's dual leadership of Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock polled at 36% and 26% respectively, placing them fourth and sixth as preferred national politicians in Thursday's findings published by Germany's ARD public broadcaster.

Ratings slump for CDU's Kramp-Karrenbauer

AKK slumps

Merkel maintained her top placing at 53%, only 2% down from her Deutschlandtrend rating in May.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who in December took over from Merkel as conservative CDU party leader, slumped 12 percentage points to 24% in the poll, which asked 1,500 Germans how they would vote if an election were to be held on Sunday.

The poor result for Kramp-Karrenbauer, also known as AKK, was her lowest rating yet in a Deutschlandtrend survey. Only 27% thought she would make a good chancellor.

Far-right AfD ahead of Social Democrats

On party preference respondents put the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) at 13%, just ahead of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) at 12% as it searches for a new leader after this week's resignation of Andrea Nahles. For the Social Democrats and Merkel's conservatives, the Deutschlandtrend results are their worst ever.

The business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) remained at 8% Thursday, while the socialist Left party slipped to 7%, down 2% on last month.

In a separate sampling on Thursday, the Forschungsgruppe Wahlen polling agency put Merkel's conservatives at 27%, with the Greens close behind at 26%.

Dissatisfaction with Merkel government

In another Infratest sampling of 1,000 voters, 72% responded that they were somewhat or completely dissatisfied with the work of Merkel's coalition government of her conservatives and the SPD, a 10% rise in dissatisfaction since last month. Those who were satisfied or very satisfied with the coalition's work made up only 28%.

In a separate YouGov survey, a majority of 52% wanted a fresh federal election. Only 27% called for a continuation of Merkel's coalition government.

The most preferred future coalition wanted by 25% of respondents was an alliance of the Greens, SPD and Left party.

A so-called "Jamaica" alliance between Merkel's conservatives, the Greens and liberal FDP was preferred by 15%, with a conservative-Greens scenario relegated to 14%.

Among Green party voters 54% hoped their party would enter into an alliance with the SPD and Left party. Only 25% wanted a Greens-conservative model - practiced since 2013 in the regional state of Hesse and since 2017 in Baden-Württemberg.

Next real test in eastern states

Merkel's coalition - forged after months of wrangling in the wake of Germany's 2017 general election – is nominally due to stay in office until 2021.

The next real-time samplings come in September and October when regional assembly elections take place in Saxony, Brandenburg and Thuringia – three eastern German states where the far-right AfD is polling high.

ipj/cmk (dpa, Reuters)