 Germany′s Greens focus on foreign policy as political winds change

Germany

Germany's Greens focus on foreign policy as political winds change

Germany's Green party is still riding high in opinion polls and has a good chance of being part of the next government. As the party convenes at its annual congress this weekend, its platform is broadening.

Green party co-leaders Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

Green party leadership has long shown gender parity — its current co-leaders are Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck

In stark contrast to the current strained relations between Germany and France, German Green Party co-leader Robert Habeck didn't hold back during his recent visit to Paris, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron's ruling party La Republique En Marche. Even if his school French is on a rather poor level, as he admitted, Habeck didn't tire of criticizing the current German government for its European course: too little momentum, too few original ideas, too little commitment to more democratic reforms in the community. It is a stance that has gained the Greens more support than ever.

Consistently polling above 20%

Europe is one of the central fields the Greens want to profile if they plan on forming a coalition government come the next federal election, due to be held in fall 2021. If current polls are anything to go by, the chances of the Greens being part of the next German government are almost a given. As the party heads to the western German town of Bielefeld this weekend for its annual party conference, the Greens were polling nationally in second position with 22% — just 2% behind Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU). For months, the Greens have been consistently polling above the 20% mark. In May's European elections, they walked away with 20.5% of the vote, and more than doubled their number of MEPs to 21.

Come 2021, the most likely outcome would be a coalition with Merkel's CDU — without Merkel herself, who has already announced that she won't be running for a fifth term in office. The Greens have come a long way from their environmental roots, and with the mainstream centrist parties having increasingly adopted a more environmentalist stance, the Greens have staked out their own territory on a host of issues. They also benefit from a populace that has to some degree tired of governments run by the center-right CDU and its junior coalition partner, the center-left Social Democrats (SPD).

Read more: How Germany's Green party has evolved

Watch video 03:14

How Germany's Green Party is going mainstream

Keeping EU accession talks open

Strengthening Europe, fighting right-wing populism, and reviving international institutions are some of the Greens' foreign policy priorities. Habeck's co-leader Annalena Baerbock told DW: "We see that Europe is unfortunately not really able to talk together about foreign policy right now." The EU recently denied North Macedonia and Albania promised accession talks, largely due to French pressure, which the German government had criticized. "In my view, that was really fatal in terms of security policy," Baerbock said, warning that the EU's dismissive course towards Turkey has continued until Ankara moved away from Europe. "The same mistake should not be repeated in the Western Balkans," she told DW.

Talk to civil society, not just governments

Instead, the Greens want to maintain accession prospects, even in difficult times facing the EU. Omid Nouripour, the party's parliamentary foreign policy expert, is also focusing on Europe. "Firstly, if we are involved in a government, we will give priority to European unity, so that projects that are very divisive, such as the Nordstream 2 pipeline are no longer supported," Nouripour told DW. "Secondly, we would be much braver and thirdly, with regards to all international relations, we will focus on the cooperation between societies, especially civil societies, and not just talking together from one government to another. At times when civil societies are under pressure, this is a must," he said.

This issue in particular points to a possible conflict with the conservative CDU. The current coalition government between the CDU and the Social Democrats (SPD) has repeatedly opposed any criticism from the EU against the controversial Nordstream 2 gas pipeline, which will run from Russia to Germany. The Greens' opposition, however, could restart the conflict.

Watch video 01:39

Germany approves Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

For a 'Green New Deal' in Europe

Of course, Green MP Franziska Brantner also considers the party's core issue — climate protection — to play a role in the Greens' foreign policy. "We want to deal with the climate crisis together and create a chance for Europe. The Green New Deal is our focus for this. We have green partners in three governments, including a country that is currently holding the EU Council presidency. But, fortunately we can also pull together with other partners to make the Green New Deal happen – partners who are all waiting for Germany."

The Greens are currently governing in Lithuania, Luxembourg and Finland — the latter currently holds the rotating European Council presidency. Austria's conservative People's Party is also talking to the Austrian Greens about a possible coalition. Participation in the government of a core EU country like Germany would significantly increase the overall green prospects for Europe.

Read more: Greens surge in Swiss elections as voters' climate concerns grow

Differing voices on foreign deployments

Germany's Green party isn't a complete stranger to government positions, however. Between 1998 and 2005 they were part of a coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD), despite winning only 10% of the votes. But it was never going to be a match made in heaven. Former Green MP and then-Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer, for example, voted in favor of Germany's first war effort since the Second World War — without a UN mandate — and German troops took part in the deployment of NATO in the Kosovo war. The decision almost tore apart the traditionally pacifist Greens.

When it comes to foreign missions concerning the Bundeswehr, there is almost never a joint stance among the Greens; there are advocates and opponents. The Greens learned the hard way that holding on to the position of a governing party is rather difficult.

Today's Greens, on the other hand, are seen as far more pragmatic and more willing to compromise than the Greens of the 1998-2005 coalition — even on conservative positions.

With just under two years to go until Germany next plans to head to the polls, the party still has enough time to prepare for potentially joining the next coalition government.  Now they face the task of finalizing their years of work to prove they aren't a one-issue party.

  • CDU Chancellor Angela Merkel (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Schmidt)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    Christian Democratic Union (CDU)

    The CDU has traditionally been the main center-right party across Germany, but it shifted toward the center under Chancellor Angela Merkel. The party remains more fiscally and socially conservative compared to parties on the left. It supports membership of the EU and NATO, budgetary discipline at home and abroad and generally likes the status quo. It is the largest party in the Bundestag.

  • Markus Söder

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    Christian Social Union (CSU)

    The CSU is the sister party of the CDU in Bavaria and the two act symbiotically at the national level (CDU/CSU). Despite their similarities, the CSU is generally more conservative than the CDU on social issues. The CSU leader and premier of Bavaria, Markus Söder, ordered crosses in every state building in 2018.

  • Malu Dreyer, Manuela Schwesig and Thorsten Schäfer-Gümbel

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    Social Democrats (SPD)

    The SPD is Germany's oldest political party and the main center-left rival of the CDU/CSU. It shares the CDU/CSU support for the EU and NATO, but it takes a more progressive stance on social issues and welfare policies. It is currently in a coalition government with the CDU/CSU and is trying to win back support under interim leaders Thorsten Schäfer-Gümbel, Manuela Schwesig and Malu Dreyer.

  • AfD - Alexander Gauland and Alice Weidel (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Deck)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    Alternative for Germany (AfD)

    The new kid on the block is the largest opposition party in the Bundestag. The far-right party was founded in 2013 and entered the Bundestag for the first time in 2017 under the stewardship of Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland. It is largely united by opposition to Merkel's immigration policy, euroscepticism, and belief in the alleged dangers posed by Germany's Muslim population.

  • Christian Lindner at the FDP party convention in Berlin in 2018 (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Kumm)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    Free Democrats (FDP)

    The FDP has traditionally been the kingmaker of German politics. Although it has never received more than 15 percent of the vote, it has formed multiple coalition governments with both the CDU/CSU and SPD. The FDP, today led by Christian Lindner, supports less government spending and lower taxes, but takes a progressive stance on social issues such as gay marriage or religion.

  • Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock (picture-alliance/Eventpress Rekdal)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    The Greens

    The Greens, led today by Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, emerged from the environmental movement in the 1980s. Unsuprisingly, it supports efforts to fight climate change and protect the environment. It is also progressive on social issues. But strong divisions have occasionally emerged on other topics. The party famously split in the late 1990s over whether to use military force in Kosovo.

  • Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Gambarini)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    The Left

    The Left, led by Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger, is the most left-wing party in the Bundestag. It supports major redistribution of wealth at home and a pacifist stance abroad, including withdrawing Germany from NATO. It emerged from the successor party to the Socialist Unity Party (SED) that ruled communist East Germany until 1989. Today, it still enjoys most of its support in eastern Germany.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


