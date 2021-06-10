Germany's Green party: Internal strife and drop in opinion polls

The tide is turning against the German Green party. Only seven and a half weeks ago the future looked rosy for the Greens. Annalena Baerbock — their young and dynamic party co-leader — had just been announced as their first candidate for chancellor. The party rose in national polls to almost 30 percent and at times even overtook the CDU and its leader Armin Laschet. The chancellorship seemed within reach for the first time in the Greens' history.

But a lot has happened since, and the party’s campaign is faltering. The latest "Deutschlandtrend" monthly survey by pollster Infratest dimap puts the Green party at 20% voter support well behind the CDU's 28. Support for Annalena Baerbock has plummeted by 12% putting her behind her competitors, with the Christian Democratic Union's Armin Laschet — who had been trailing for weeks — taking the lead.

German election 2021: Meet the parties' top candidates Annalena Baerbock (Greens) At the age of 40, Annalena Baerbock has been co-chair of the Greens since 2018. A jurist with a degree in public international law from the London School of Economics, her supporters see her as a safe pair of hands with a good grasp of detail. Her opponents point to her lack of governing experience.

German election 2021: Meet the parties' top candidates Armin Laschet (CDU) Armin Laschet is the national party chairman of the Christian Democrats (CDU) and serves as premier of Germany's most populous state. Conservatives routinely underestimated the jovial 60-year-old, who is famous for his belief in integration and compromise. But, recently, his liberal noninterventionist instincts have led to him eating his words more than once during the coronavirus pandemic.

German election 2021: Meet the parties' top candidates Olaf Scholz (SPD) Plumbing new depths with each election, the Social Democrats (SPD) decided to run a realist rather than a radical as their top candidate in 2021. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, a former mayor of Hamburg, and Merkel's deputy in the grand coalition, is seen as dry and technocratic. Many in his party say the 62-year-old is unlikely to energize party activists and win their hearts.

German election 2021: Meet the parties' top candidates Christian Lindner (FDP) The 42-year-old media-savvy Christian Lindner joined the Free Democrats (FDP) at the age of just 16 and has headed the party since 2013. The reserve officer and son of a teacher comes from North Rhine-Westphalia and studied political science. He hopes to join a ruling coalition after the September election, and the conservative CDU/CSU is his declared preference.

German election 2021: Meet the parties' top candidates Janine Wissler and Dietmar Bartsch (Left) The 63-year-old Dietmar Bartsch and 39-year-old Janine Wissler complement each other. Bartsch is from East Germany, a pragmatist who has led his parliamentary party since 2015. Far-left Wisseler hails from western Germany and has been the party's co-chair since February. She represents the Left's more radical positions, such as the immediate end to military missions abroad and all weapons exports.

German election 2021: Meet the parties' top candidates Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla (AfD) Co-chair Tino Chrupalla, 46, joined the Alternative for Germany (AfD) in 2015, attracted to its anti-immigration platform. The painter and decorator from Saxony has been an MP since 2017 and backs the extreme-right wing, but urges moderate campaign language. Alice Weidel, a 42-year-old economist, is the co-head of the AfD in the Bundestag. AfD members have accused her of not pulling her weight. Author: Rina Goldenberg



This weekend the Greens will meet for a digital party conference to agree on their election program. They will also officially nominate Baerbock as the candidate for the chancellorship by a resolution of the party conference.

She and the party need to bounce back after their poor showing in last Sunday's regional election in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt the Greens received a disastrous just 5.9% of the vote, confirming that the Green party is not attractive for a rural east German electorate. The Green party's success is in the west of the country and in urban areas but has failed in the region that used to be the communist East German GDR. That region has become the, is the stronghold of the far-right AfD.

Baerbock nonetheless wants to stay positive, saying on Sunday that "one thing is clear for us: the starting point for the national election is completely different. After the pandemic, it has to be about revitalizing this country together. That is why we are running as Alliance 90/The Greens."



Watch video 03:49 'We're seeing a declining Green party': FDP's Marcus Faber

Battle over the election program

Since its founding 40 years ago, the Green party conferences have been famous for their heated debates. Since Habeck and Baerbock took the lead in 2018 observers were surprised to witness carefully choreographed glossed-over events. The Greens have turned mainstream, wrote the commentators.

The days of harmony may be over now. Climate protection will once again be at the center of the party conference. But grassroots activists risked derailing proceedings by initially submitted over 3,300 amendments to the election program. Now only 20 of them are left. The words "Germany. Everything is in it” run across the program. But the requests for amendments start with the title. 300 party members have called for deleting the word "Germany," arguing that the program should not be labeled as a national one, but rather as a program for a country in a globalized world.

This was met with scathing attacks from the domestic conservative press. The Greens want their chancellor candidate to run the country, but won’t even acknowledge it by name? The far-right which wants to curb immigration is diametrically opposed to the Green party's multicultural integration platform.

Watch video 00:33 Baerbock: We must make changes to create a fair country

Curbing the radicals

At the party conference, the Green party leadership must be careful that ever-rebellious grassroots activists don't write unachievable goals into the election program.

The Greens are already calling for a 70 percent reduction in greenhouse gases from their 1990 level by 2030. A large group of grassroots representatives wants that changed to 85 percent.

Even the 65 percent promised by the current government will only be achieved with maximum effort. The draft of the election program also calls for a speed limit of 130 kilometers per hour for the Autobahn. The grassroots activists want that cut to 100 kilometers per hour. Baerbock knows that these demands will not be received well by a majority of Germany's car-loving population. But she thinks it is good that the party continues to place its focus on climate protection.

Suggestions like a hefty gas price hike have not gone down well with all voters last week.

Their political opponents accuse the Greens as going over the top with restrictions and regulations and curbs to individual freedom and civil liberties. And they are waiting to pounce on some radical demand. In the 2017 general election campaign, the Green party suggested introducing one mandatory "vegetarian meal day" in German schools. This "veggie day" proposal triggered an outcry and became synonymous with unjustifiable overregulation - a deadly blow to a Green party trying to take the center.

Germany's Green party: How it evolved 1980: Unifying protest movements The Green party was founded in 1980, unifying a whole array of regional movements made up of people frustrated by mainstream politics. It brought together feminists, environmental, peace and human rights activists. Many felt that those in power were ignoring environmental issues, as well as the dangers of nuclear power.

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Attracting high-profile leftists The influential German artist Joseph Beuys (left) was a founding member of the new party. And its alternative agenda and informal style quickly attracted leftist veterans from the 1968 European protest movement, including eco-feminist activist Petra Kelly (right), who coined the phrase that the Greens were the "anti-party party."

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Party ambiance at party meetings From the start the Green party conferences were marked by heated debate and extreme views. Discussions went on for many hours and sometimes a joyous party atmosphere prevailed.

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Greens enter the Bundestag In 1983 the Greens entered the German parliament, the Bundestag, having won 5.6% in the national vote. Its members flaunted their anti-establishment background and were eyed by their fellow parliamentarians with a certain amount of skepticism.

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Green Party icon Joschka Fischer Joschka Fischer became the first Green party regional government minister in 1985 when he famously took the oath of office wearing white sports sneakers. He later became German foreign minister in an SPD-led coalition government. And was vilified by party members for abandoning pacifism in support of German intervention in Kosovo in 1999.

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Unification in a united Germany With German reunification, the West German Greens merged with the East German protest movement "Bündnis 90" in 1993. But the party never garnered much support in the former East Germany (GDR).

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Pro Europe Today's Green voters are generally well-educated, high-earning urbanites with a strong belief in the benefits of multicultural society and gender equality. And no other party fields more candidates with an immigrant background. The party focuses not only on environmental issues and the climate crisis but a much broader spectrum of topics including education, social justice, and consumer policies.

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Turning conservative Environmental topics are no longer the exclusive prerogative of the Greens, whose members have morphed from hippies to urban professionals. Winfried Kretschmann personifies this change: The conservative first-generation Green politician became the party's first politician to serve as a state premier. He teamed up with the Christian Democrats and has been reelected twice to lead Baden-Württemberg.

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Celebrating harmony Party co-leaders Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock symbolize the new pragmatism and confidence of the Greens in the 2020s. They support the Fridays for Future movement and cater to the high number of new young party members who are not interested in the trench warfare between fundamentalists and pragmatists that marked the Green party debates of the early years. Author: Rina Goldenberg



Campaigning missteps

One topic certain to be debated at the conference is the trip to Ukraine of the co-head of the party Robert Habeck. In Ukraine Habeck expressed support for sending weapons to Ukraine - to be used in self-defense. He said this despite the fact that the Greens’ election program states: "we strongly support civilian crisis prevention and want to use restrictive export controls to end European arms exports to war and crisis zones as well as to autocrats." Later Habeck claimed he meant demining equipment.

The other parties criticized Habeck for his naiveté in foreign policy.

Baerbock herself has also been under fire after she was forced to admit she had not initially paid tax on more than 20,000€ ($24,000) Euro she received as a Christmas bonus from the party. She now has. Journalists also found false information in her resume, including claims that she was a member of organizations such as the respected German Marshall Fund.

As the stakes have piled up Baerbock and the Greens have seen their star falling and their dream of leading a government for the first time possibly disappearing. The Greens are now trailing the CDU by 6% to 8% depending on opinion pollsters.

There are still over a hundred days before the election, but Baerbock needs to come out of the gates running after the conference with her party firmly behind her. If the fringe hijacks the election platform it will be interpreted as another failure on her part, and open her up to fresh attacks.

But if she can steer the party through the conference and manage to bring it together around her she will not only restore her political momentum but demonstrate her skill as a politician — exactly what has been in question in recent weeks.

This article has been translated from German.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society, with an eye toward understanding this year’s elections and beyond. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing, to stay on top of developments as Germany enters the post-Merkel era.