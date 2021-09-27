Germany's Green Party and the FDP: Two kingmakers poles apart

After the pack was dealt, Germany's fraught election night seems to have left two options on the table: Either center-left Social Democrat (SPD) Olaf Scholz will preside over a coalition with the Green Party and the pro-free market Free Democrats (FDP),or center-right Christian Democrat (CDU) Armin Laschet will do so.

A "grand coalition" of the SPD and CDU is also mathematically possible, but that appears to be the least favored option among the key players.

Still, the path to either a "traffic light" coalition (named after the parties' colors: SPD/red, Green, FDP/yellow) or a Jamaica coalition (the national flag corresponding to the CDU/black, Green, FDP/yellow) is likely to be arduous.

There are current precedents for both models at the state level (the traffic light governs Rhineland-Palatinate, while the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein has had a Jamaica coalition for the last five years), but a three-way coalition is inherently complex and has not been attempted at the federal level since the very early days of the German Republic.

Few think that the new government will be able to take office by Christmas.

Similar voter base

The fact that Green Party co-leader Robert Habeck is deputy state premier in a CDU-led government in Schleswig-Holstein could prove significant. "I can speak from experience," Habeck said on Deutschlandfunk public radio on Monday morning. "And it makes sense at the beginning not to look for things that divide us — but to make sure common points are not overlooked just because we're talking about the things that divide us. I can think of a few points already."

Making a choice might also expose the rift between its two leaders that the Green Party had successfully buried during the campaign: Habeck's experience in Schleswig-Holstein runs counter to Annalena Baerbock's obvious interest, stated in the pre-election TV debates, where she indicated a preference in forming a coalition with the SPD.

Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck have taken pains to stress how close they are

Habeck had stood back in favor of Baerbock when the Green Party named its candidate for chancellor in April. Through the subsequent weeks of her campaign slip-ups, Habeck was asked in every interview whether he felt he might have been the better choice.

In Monday's post-election press conference, the two party co-chairs were notably cagey about who would get which role in any future government.

Meanwhile, FDP leader Christian Lindner also dropped a significant hint during the post-election TV debate on Sunday night, when he suggested that his party and the Greens should consult together first before figuring out "whatever comes afterward." Questioned directly, Baerbock kept her response vague but did not immediately dismiss the idea.

The FDP's election campaign had been focusing on the charismatic Lindner alone, who has made no secret of his ambition to head the finance ministry.

Watch video 00:49 Christian Lindner ready to 'meet and talk' with Greens

But what common ground could the two parties find?

The basic perception is that the FDP and the Greens have similar voters (young, urban, well-educated) and much in common in social policy, but are a long way apart on economic policy. That at least was the conclusion of a Berlin Social Science Center's (WZB) analysis of the parties' manifestoes: The Greens and the FDP both have broadly progressive ideas about gender and racial equality and human rights, but lean different ways when it comes to finding economic solutions to social problems.

More than that, they could hardly be further apart on what surveys said was the biggest issue in this election campaign: The climate crisis.

The FDP has the least ambitious climate target of all the major German parties — committing only to get the country carbon neutral by 2050, via emission trading schemes, while the Green party wants Germany to be carbon neutral by 2041, and wants to shut down Germany's remaining coal power stations by 2030, eight years ahead of the country's current target.

Different ideologies

Whereas the Greens are more open to using government power to affect change, the FDP believes very firmly in limiting the power of government and has already said that raising taxes or increasing Germany's state debts too far would be "red lines" in coalition negotiations.

This might not necessarily be a huge problem for the Greens. The WZB found that on economic issues, the Greens are the most centrist of Germany's left-wing parties, and uses similar language to the FDP when it comes to, for example, the country's much-needed technological renewal: Buzzwords like "innovation" and "excellence" regularly pop up in the Green party manifesto. Not only that, the WZB found that the Greens' emphasis on workers' rights seems to have become less obvious than in its 2017 manifesto.

All that could mean the Greens could be persuaded to open themselves up to market solutions to the climate crisis in a center-right coalition.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Deciphering the color code The center-right Christian Democrat CDU and its Bavarian sister party CSU are symbolized by the color black. The center-left Social Democrat SPD is red, as is the socialist Left Party. The neoliberal Free Democrats' (FDP) color is yellow. And the Greens are self-explanatory. German media often refer to color combinations and national flags, using them as shorthand for political coalitions.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, red, green — the Kenya coalition A coalition of center-right Christian Democrats (black) and center-left Social Democrats (red) plus the Green Party would secure a comfortable majority. Such a coalition has been in power in the state of Brandenburg. On a federal level this would be a first.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, yellow and green — the Jamaica coalition The center-right Christian Democrats have often teamed up with the much smaller pro-free market Free Democrats (FDP) at the state and the national level over the years. Taking in the Greens to form a three-way coalition would be an option attractive to many in the CDU. But the Greens and the FDP do not make easy bedfellows, and a similar attempt failed after the last election in 2017.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, red, yellow — the Germany coalition The center-right CDU and the center-left SPD plus the business-focused FDP. This combination would easily clear the 50% threshold in parliament, and would be the preferred option for business leaders and high-income earners. But if the SPD takes the lead we'd see red, black, yellow — a less conservative option.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Red, red, green The Social Democrats teaming up with the Greens and the Left Party is a specter the conservatives like to raise whenever they perform badly in the polls. But the SPD and Left Party have a difficult history. And the Left's extreme foreign policy positions would likley hamper negotiations.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Red, yellow, green — a 'traffic light' coalition The free-market-oriented liberal FDP has in the past generally ruled out federal coalitions sandwiched between the Social Democrats and the Greens. But this year, the FDP has not ruled out any options. Germany's traditional kingmaker party may above all be keen to return to power — no matter in which color combination.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black and red, red and black — the 'grand coalition' A "grand coalition" of CDU and SPD, the "big tent parties," has been in power for the past eight years with the conservatives taking the lead. If the election results allow it, this combination may continue in government ... with the stronger party naming the chancellor. Author: Rina Goldenberg



So here's the conundrum: As things stand, an SPD-led traffic light coalition would seem to have a better momentum from the election, favored by three big factors: 1) Scholz won and would undoubtedly be a more popular chancellor than Armin Laschet, 2) the SPD, the Greens, and the FDP are the only three major parties who made gains in the election, and 3) they would probably have a wider majority in parliament.

But viewed from another angle, a center-right coalition involving the CDU would make some sense — the FDP's oft-repeated antipathy towards bans and regulations might force the matter and could yet drag a more centrist Green party with it. The CDU, for one, has certainly not yet given up hope. Much remains to be decided.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society, with an eye toward understanding this year's elections and beyond. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing, to stay on top of developments as Germany enters the post-Merkel era.