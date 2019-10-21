 Germany′s Free Democrats in hot water for ad featuring Nazi slogan | News | DW | 24.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany's Free Democrats in hot water for ad featuring Nazi slogan

The Free Democrats touted its education policy with an ad on Twitter that featured a man fixing mispelled far left and right slogans. Critics slammed FDP for being tone deaf and trivializing Nazi slogans.

FDP's video dubbed Orthograffiti

Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) were criticized on social media on Thursday for an advertisement that featured the Nazi slogan "Sieg Heil” as part of a video intended to highlight their education policies.

The ad, pegged to the hashtag #Orthograffiti, features a man with a blurred face going around a city fixing the spelling of various graffiti slogans.

The video featured phrases from the far left, such as "f**k the police” and "anarchy,” and slogans from the far right that denigrate refugees, such as the English phrase "refugees not welcome.”

But the ad also included the controversial Nazi slogan "Sieg Heil,” which in the video is misspelled as "Sieg Hail"

Read more: Opinion: Germany is fighting for its identity

"The more crude political debates in the country become, the clearer it becomes for us Liberals: Education has never been more important as it is today. That is why we champion this #Orthograffiti campaign, for a better education policy," the Tweet read.

At the end of the video, FDP elaborated on the message, saying "Education is the answer. This not only applies to spelling, but also against extremism, vandalism and violence. With good education, we also want to ensure, as the film shows, that we finally vanish misanthropic graffiti from our cities.”

Too trivialized?

Hours after the video was posted, it became the number one trending topic on Twitter in Germany and received thousands of comments. Most of the comments were critical, denouncing what they saw as the ad's trivialization of Nazi and far-right language. 

The backlash to the ad comes just two weeks after a man in the city of Halle killed two people outside a synagogue in an anti-Semitic rampage. The attack led to a wider discussion among politicians and the media over the specter of far-right nationalism and rising anti-Semitism in the country.

Read more: German politicians slam right-wing populist AfD over rising anti-Semitism

German Jewish Comedian Shahak Shapira hit back at the ironic ad with his own irony. "Even if Germany lurches back into a genocidal rightwing dictatorship, the courageous @FDP will at least make sure that we all spell "Sieg Heil” correctly," Shapira wrote.

ZDF broadcaster TV moderator Dunja Hayali went as far as saying the phrase should disappear. "Could we democrats continue to make sure that 'Sieg Heil' finally disappears from our minds! Then no one would have to know how to spell it right anymore,” she wrote.

Extra 3, a political comedy show, responded to the FDP with a video of an elderly woman known for going around her city defacing far-right and Nazi symbols on the street

But the Liberals defended their ad on Twitter, saying the video was meant to be ironic and reinforcing the notion that the party was against far-right symbols, while insisting that education was still the answer to the critic's complaints.

As of this summer, the FDP had drawn 8% of potential voters, coming in behind the Greens, Angela Merkel's CDU, the far-right AfD and the Social Democrats (SPD).

The Liberals have campaigned as a rightwing alternative to both the far-right and the center-right, focusing on lowering taxes and greater EU integration.  But they have also been against open borders and advocating for an "orderly system" that favors skilled migration.

 

  • Alexander Gauland (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alexander Gauland

    Co-chairman Alexander Gauland said the German national soccer team's defender Jerome Boateng might be appreciated for his performance on the pitch - but people would not want "someone like Boateng as a neighbor." He also argued Germany should close its borders and said of an image showing a drowned refugee child: "We can't be blackmailed by children's eyes."

  • Weidel and Gauland (Reuters/F.Bensch)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alice Weidel

    Alice Weidel generally plays the role of "voice of reason" for the far-right populists, but she, too, is hardly immune to verbal miscues. Welt newspaper, for instance, published a 2013 memo allegedly from Weidel in which she called German politicians "pigs" and "puppets of the victorious powers in World War II. Weidel initially claimed the mail was fake, but now admits its authenticity.

  • Frauke Petry (Getty Images/T. Lohnes)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Frauke Petry

    German border police should shoot at refugees entering the country illegally, the former co-chair of the AfD told a regional newspaper in 2016. Officers must "use firearms if necessary" to "prevent illegal border crossings." Communist East German leader Erich Honecker was the last German politician who condoned shooting at the border.

  • Björn Höcke (picture-alliance/Arifoto Ug/Candy Welz)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Björn Höcke

    The head of the AfD in the state of Thuringia made headlines for referring to Berlin's Holocaust memorial as a "monument of shame" and calling on the country to stop atoning for its Nazi past. The comments came just as Germany enters an important election year - leading AfD members moved to expel Höcke for his remarks.

  • Beatrix von Storch (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Beatrix von Storch

    Initially, the AfD campaigned against the euro and bailouts - but that quickly turned into anti-immigrant rhetoric. "People who won't accept STOP at our borders are attackers," the European lawmaker said. "And we have to defend ourselves against attackers."

  • Marcus Pretzell (picture alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Marcus Pretzell

    Pretzell, former chairman of the AfD in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and husband to Frauke Petry, wrote "These are Merkel's dead," shortly after news broke of the deadly attack on the Berlin Christmas market in December 2016.

  • Andre Wendt (picture alliance/ZB/H. Schmidt)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andre Wendt

    The member of parliament in Germany's eastern state of Saxony made waves in early 2016 with an inquiry into how far the state covers the cost of sterilizing unaccompanied refugee minors. Thousands of unaccompanied minors have sought asylum in Germany, according to the Federal Association for Unaccompanied Minor Refugees (BumF) — the vast majority of them young men.

  • Andre Poggenburg(picture alliance/dpa/J. Wolf)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andre Poggenburg

    Poggenburg, head of the AfD in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, has also raised eyebrows with extreme remarks. In February 2017, he urged other lawmakers in the state parliament to join measures against the extreme left-wing in order to "get rid of, once and for all, this rank growth on the German racial corpus" — the latter term clearly derived from Nazi terminology.

  • Alexander Gauland AfD

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alexander Gauland - again ...

    During a campaign speech in Eichsfeld in August 2017, AfD election co-candidate Alexander Gauland said that Social Democrat parliamentarian Aydan Özoguz should be "disposed of" back to Anatolia. The German term, "entsorgen," raised obvious parallels to the imprisonment and killings of Jews and prisoners of war under the Nazis.

  • Alexander Gauland

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    ... and again

    Gauland was roundly criticized for a speech he made to the AfD's youth wing in June 2018. Acknowledging Germany's responsibility for the crimes of the Nazi era, he went on to say Germany had a "glorious history and one that lasted a lot longer than those damned 12 years. Hitler and the Nazis are just a speck of bird shit in over 1,000 years of successful German history."

  • AfD's Andreas Kalbitz at a Brandenburg election event (Reuters/A. Schmidt)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andreas Kalbitz

    The Brandenburg state AfD chief admitted in 2019 to attending a 2007 rally in Greece by the ultranationalist Golden Dawn party at which a swastika flag was raised. "Der Spiegel" had published a leaked report by the German embassy in Athens naming him as one of "14 neo-Nazis" who arrived from Germany for the far-right rally. Kalbitz released a statement saying he took part out of "curiosity."

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


DW recommends

Germany's FDP rejects women's quota, elects new general secretary

Germany's male-heavy opposition Free Democrats (FDP) have rejected women quotas. Gearing up for polls in three eastern German regions, they did, however, pick a new general secretary, Linda Teuteberg from Brandenburg. (28.04.2019)  

FDP slams German government's paper addiction

The federal government and its agencies used more than 1.2 billion pieces of paper in 2017. Germany is becoming increasingly notorious in Europe for lagging on digital infrastructure. (22.01.2019)  

Over 12,000 potentially violent right-wingers in Germany, government says

Over half of the 24,000 far-right extremists in Germany are potentially violent, the Interior Ministry has said. The opposition FDP wants extremists tracked where they communicate: in online game platforms. (03.05.2019)  

Opinion: Germany is fighting for its identity

On the 80th anniversary of the first battle of World War II, the right-wing populist AfD party scored its strongest-ever results in two states. Germany is now wrestling with itself, says DW's Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl. (01.09.2019)  

Germany's political parties CDU, CSU, SPD, AfD, FDP, Left party, Greens - what you need to know

Here's a look at Germany's political parties, who they are and what they want. (07.06.2019)  

German politicians slam right-wing populist AfD over rising anti-Semitism

Politicians and researchers accuse the Alternative for Germany of complicity in the recent synagogue attack, saying the party agitates via propaganda online and in parliament. The AfD vehemently rejects such accusations. (18.10.2019)  

German synagogue attacker's online extremist circles revealed

The anti-Semitic attacker allegedly acted alone, but he was part of a digital community. Via the internet, hatred and agitation are spread across borders. DW takes a look at the digital world of right-wing extremism. (11.10.2019)  

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

Leading members of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party have often made provocative, if not outright offensive, remarks - targeting refugees or evoking Nazi terminology. (04.06.2018)  

Related content

Razzia gegen Neonazi-Gruppe

Top German state politicians receive far-right death threats 21.10.2019

Death threats have been sent to Green lawmaker Dirk Adams and to an ally of Angela Merkel, Mike Mohring, in the eastern state of Thuringia ahead of elections. At least one threat ended with "Heil Hitler."

Deutschland Protest gegen Pegida in Dresden zum fünfjährigen Bestehen

Germany: Far-right PEGIDA and critics hold opposing Dresden rallies 20.10.2019

Five years after anti-immigration group PEGIDA held its first rally, supporters have been challenged by four counterdemonstrations. Leader Lutz Bachmann is being probed after calling for his opponents to be killed.

March against Racism in Berlin

'You are a racist,' Germans tell AfD politician 24.10.2019

A politician in the far-right AfD called guest workers "scum." Now Germans with migrant relatives are defending their families' honor — and using the far-right party's own inflammatory words against it.

Advertisement