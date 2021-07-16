Germany's floods bring climate policy into focus in election year

When the storm and floods hit the west German states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate this week, Germany's top politicians were on the ground quickly.

All three of the main parties' candidates to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor at this September's election dropped everything to go to the region — the center-right CDU's Armin Laschet,the Greens' Annalena Baerbock, and center-left SPD's Olaf Scholz.

The behavior of politicians at flooding sites has been decisive in German election campaigns before. In 2002 then-Chancellor Gerhard Schröder of the SPD was immediately on the scene when the River Elbe burst its banks and caused immense suffering.

Laschet won't budge on climate policy

Scientists have linked the extreme flooding to climate change. This has led to fresh scrutiny of the candidates' climate policies.

Laschet in particular has faced heavy criticism in recent days. The CDU emphasizes the importance of climate protection in its election manifesto, but critics have long accused the state premier of fighting for a late phase-out of coal.

The current federal government is considering a coal phase-out for 2038 at the latest, out of consideration for the workers in opencast lignite mines. This is too late for the climate, environmental groups say. They point out that carbon emissions caused by coal production cause the warming of the atmosphere that directly leads to extreme weather events like this. The Greens want a coal phase-out by 2030.

For Laschet, the topic is an emotional one: He nearly lost his cool on German TV channel WDR Thursday evening when asked about the coal phaseout by the host.

"Excuse me, just because of a day like this, you do not change the policy," the chancellor candidate said; A sentence that may linger with him for a long time.

North Rhine-Westphalia Premier Armin Laschet has been reluctant to speed up the phaseout of coal

Germany wants to be climate neutral by 2045

The coal phase-out is not the only contentious issue around climate policy. Germany and the EU have improved their climate targets; Germany wants to be climate-neutral by 2045.

But when it comes to concrete measures, the parties' plans diverge. The CO2 price of €25 ($29,50) per metric ton, which has been changed since the beginning of the year, is to rise slightly according to the plan of the current governing parties. But the Greens are calling for a price hike up to €60 by 2023, which has already brought them fierce criticism during the election campaign, especially from business representatives.

Paris Agreement broadly accepted

But all the parties in the Bundestag, with the exception of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD), are committed to the requirement of the 2015 Paris Agreement not to let global warming increase by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) from 1990 levels.

AfD member of parliament Karsten Hilse, who is responsible for climate, told the newspaper Welt: "Floods and inundations are natural phenomena." He claimed man-made emissions do not play a role, not even in the current catastrophe.

The AfD is largely alone with this opinion: Humans' responsibility for climate change and extreme weather events like the current one is no longer disputed by anyone in the established parties. The recent summers central Europe has seen have quietened mainstream naysayers: Hot days over a long period with hardly any cooling at night, along with heavier and more frequent rainfall.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (m) has pledged fast government aid

Government pledges rapid aid

In terms of concrete aid for those affected by the disaster, the government wants to be guided by the sums that were paid in 2013 after the floods on the Elbe and Danube, which added up to over €8 billion. As early as next Wednesday, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer hopes that the federal cabinet will pass a resolution to this effect.

Laschet said Thursday evening on ZDF TV that roads, bridges, and infrastructure must now be quickly reopened. What is needed, he said, is "a national show of strength so that the worst things are quickly remedied."

Following the floods on the Oder, Elbe, Danube, and Rhine between 1997 and 2013, there has certainly been a change in thinking about the major rivers themselves. Flood plains have been created, building in the immediate vicinity of rivers is no longer so easy and dikes have been reinforced.

But in the current floods, smaller rivers also burst their banks and turned into raging rivers. In addition, deconstruction near rivers is not feasible for many of the affected small towns and villages. And the ever-increasing sealing of land prevents natural runoff.

In 2017, the current government decided to reduce daily land consumption in Germany to 30 hectares by 2030. At present, however, it is still 52 hectares, which corresponds to an area of around 72 soccer fields.

And if there is no reversal of the trend in sight, all parties may need to step up their game and rethink their approach to flood protection.

This article has been translated from German.

German floods and political moments Helmut Schmidt, Hamburg, 1962 The colossal North Sea flood of February 1962 killed over 300 people and left tens of thousands in Germany's port city of Hamburg without shelter. It was a crucial turning point in the career of future Chancellor Helmut Schmidt, then interior minister of the city state. His handling of the crisis, particularly his decision to draft in soldiers to help, gained him nationwide popularity.

German floods and political moments Helmut Kohl, Brandenburg, 1997 The "eternal chancellor" was in the final phase of his tenure when he visited the eastern state of Brandenburg in 1997 after massive flooding along the River Oder. Sometimes dubbed the Einheitsflut, "unity flood", the disaster is often considered the first national crisis to test the solidarity between the newly reunified East and West Germanys.

German floods and political moments Gerhard Schröder, Grimma, 2002 The fortunes of Gerhard Schröder turned round when the rains fell in Saxony in the summer of 2002, when deadly floods affected Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic. With his election campaign ailing, the Social Democrat chancellor donned wellington boots and portrayed himself as a crisis manager in the small eastern town of Grimma. He won the election by the barest of margins a month later.

German floods and political moments Edmund Stoiber, Passau, 2002 His opponent, Edmund Stoiber, chancellor candidate for the CDU/CSU, was caught cold by Schröder's trip – he was actually on holiday in northern Germany when the disaster struck. He only arrived in Saxony a few days later, and complained bitterly of his competitor's "flood tourism."

German floods and political moments Angela Merkel, Neu Garge, 2006 Angela Merkel visited flood regions several times during her chancellorship. The first major flood of her tenure came in March and April 2006, again around the River Elbe in Saxony. The disaster struck just a few months after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in the US, when George W. Bush came under attack for failing to organize an adequate response. Merkel made sure to avoid the same criticism.

German floods and political moments Angela Merkel, Dresden, 2013 Eastern and southern Germany were hit again by extreme floods in the summer of 2013, this time a few months before an election. The historic center of Dresden was threatened as the Elbe burst its banks in widespread flooding that hit much of Central Europe. Merkel visited affected regions in Saxony and Bavaria, promising federal aid.

German floods and political moments Armin Laschet, Hagen, 2021 CDU chancellor candidate and premier of North Rhine-Westphalia cancelled all other appointments to visit the badly affected city of Hagen in his state. The political stakes are high, as the deadly floods are being linked to climate change, and Laschet has a reputation as a protector of the state's coal industry, which could potentially damage his campaign.

German floods and political moments Olaf Scholz, Bad Neuenahr, 2021 The Social Democrat candidate Olaf Scholz also appeared in the neighboring state of Rhineland-Palatinate after the floods hit, alongside state premier and party colleague Malu Dreyer (SPD). Though his party is trailing in the polls a long way behind Armin Laschet's CDU, Scholz, as the current German finance minister, was able to promise immediate federal aid for the flood-stricken regions. Author: Ben Knight



