News

Germany's first 'porn karaoke' bar opens in Hamburg

No singing is required at Hamburg's newest karaoke bar — but moaning is a must. The "Porn Karaoke Bar" in the city's infamous St. Pauli district gives guests the opportunity to groan along to their favorite retro pornos.

Olivia Jones poses in front of the Porno Karaoke Bar at its grand opening in Hamburg, Germany (picture-alliance/Geisler-Fotopress/C. Tamcke)

Hamburg's already infamous nightlife scene got even more risqué on Monday night with the opening of Germany's first bar dedicated to "porn karaoke."

Singing is not the first order of business at the "Porno Karaoke Bar," which was opened by German drag queen Olivia Jones in the northern German city's St. Pauli district.

Instead, visitors are invited to go on stage and moan along to clips from pornography films from the 1970s and 1980s as they soundlessly play on screens in the background. Currently, visitors can choose from nearly 30 retro clips.

"It's funnier than I thought it would be," Jones told the Hamburger Abendblatt newspaper on opening night.

"At the beginning, people are reserved and don't dare to try it out, but meanwhile we've noted that we can hardly save ourselves from the guests who are galloping onto the stage," she added.

Read more: Inside Bordoll, a German sex-doll brothel in Dortmund

Watch video 00:18

'We have to fight for freedom of speech'

Name the tune — moaning style

For those who need a warm-up before taking the stage, the bar offers a form of "foreplay" where performer Lex Dildo, who serves as the master of ceremonies, moans famous songs and has visitors guess the tune.

Not only is the game fun, but it also serves to draw out the shier customers, Jones said.

"I don't want to single out any particular gender, but you wouldn't believe how many big studs are unable to perform when they get up on our stage," Jones told news agency DPA ahead of the opening.

Jones is one of Germany's most famous drag performers and owns several bars and clubs in St. Pauli, which is home to Hamburg's infamous Reeperbahn with its nightclubs, sex shops, porn cinemas and the city's major red-light district.

In 2010, Jones also opened up Europe's first strip club that features male performers — and only allows women to enter.

  • Bildergalerie - Zehn Gründe für Hamburg

    10 reasons to love Hamburg

    Swan song

    In Hamburg, the messengers of spring are the city's very own swans - hundreds of them. Overseeing their return after the winter is the city council's swan office called Schwanenwesen - the only authority in the world that employs a "swan father." By taking ownership of the white birds, normally an exclusive privilege of royals, Hamburg proved its independence as a free Hanseatic city.

  • Bildergalerie - Zehn Gründe für Hamburg

    10 reasons to love Hamburg

    Going with the flow

    Boats sail night and day on the Elbe River to the harbor. Their fog horns and the sound of the seagulls create the soundtrack to any early morning run on the pale sand of the shore. The port of Hamburg is 70 nautical miles away from the open sea. Plans to widen the river are to be implemented in order to better serve the massive new cruise ships. Environmentalists protest against it.

  • Reisen 2017 - Hamburg Elbphilharmonie (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Charisius)

    10 reasons to love Hamburg

    Music at its best

    Hamburg has a new landmark. Like the gigantic bow of a ship, the Elbe Philharmonic Hall sails into the skyline. Built on top of a former red brick warehouse for cocoa, the glass construction rises 110 meters (360 feet) into the sky. The concert house opened in January 2017.

  • Bildergalerie - Zehn Gründe für Hamburg

    10 reasons to love Hamburg

    Going underground

    The Old Elbe Tunnel was the first river tunnel in Europe. It cuts the travel time from the city to the shipyards and docks on the southern shores of the river. Since 1911, lifts have taken pedestrians, cars and cyclists down to the bottom, where two 426-meter-long (1,398-foot) tunnels run under the Elbe. For pedestrians and cyclists, it costs nothing to use it - other than overcoming their fear.

  • Bildergalerie - Zehn Gründe für Hamburg

    10 reasons to love Hamburg

    Well connected

    The people of Hamburg no longer count how many bridges there are, but statistics say 2,500 - more than Venice, Amsterdam or London. After a fire in 1842, many wooden bridges needed replacing. Bridges made of steel and cast iron were added as the harbor grew. They cross the Elbe and Alster and their tributaries, as well as the loading canals, known locally as "Fleet" in the warehouse district.

  • Bildergalerie - Zehn Gründe für Hamburg

    10 reasons to love Hamburg

    A lot of storage room

    In 1888, German Emperor Wilhelm II opened the "Speicherstadt" (the city of warehouses). Hamburg had already established itself as a free port, where storage and transfer of goods was duty free. As a result, it became one of the biggest storage districts in the world. The Speicherstadt, with its abiding aroma of tea, coffee and spices, was granted World Heritage status by UNESCO in 2015.

  • Bildergalerie - Zehn Gründe für Hamburg

    10 reasons to love Hamburg

    Tower tango

    These days, office blocks do the dancing on the Reeperbahn - adding a kink to the façade of two office towers. The architect designed them as a couple dancing tango, a tribute to the red light district where they are located. There is a restaurant and a bar on the top floor and the roof terrace offers a fabulous view of the harbor, especially at night.

  • Bildergalerie - Zehn Gründe für Hamburg

    10 reasons to love Hamburg

    Everything in sight

    Hamburg is redefining itself with its HafenCity, Europe's biggest urban regeneration project. When fully developed in 2025, it is to be home to 10,000 people. From the ViewPoint in the Baakenhafen, you can observe the development in a 360-degree panorama. The design of the orange steel tower was inspired by the dock cranes and was conceived to offer the panoramic view of a nautical periscope.

  • Bildergalerie - Zehn Gründe für Hamburg

    10 reasons to love Hamburg

    'Big Freedom'

    Sailors have spent entire wages in just one night in the Große Freiheit, a side street to the famous Reeperbahn. The St. Pauli district is filled with bars, clubs and a variety of fun and games. Artists and musicians discovered the charm of the seedy area in the 1960s. For the Beatles, playing at the legendary Star-Club became a warm-up exercise for their subsequent global success.

  • Bildergalerie - Zehn Gründe für Hamburg

    10 reasons to love Hamburg

    Come back soon

    There is so much to do and see in Hamburg that it is hard to fit it all into one visit. Museums and galleries, churches, concerts, musicals and theater performances: the choice is overwhelming. You can shop or relax by the Alster lake. The harbor and its famous fish market every Sunday is a must. Hamburg is always ready to welcome you back with its traditional greeting: "Moin, Moin!"

    Author: Ille Simon


