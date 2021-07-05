Germany's fight against COVID vaccination fatigue

The campaign that has been trying to get people to be vaccinated over the past six months has the beautiful name "Germany rolls up its sleeves." The German government has spent €25 million ($29.64 million) on posters, TV commercials and online information and the campaign is likely more important than ever.

Germany —with over 55% of its population vaccinated with one dose and 38% fully vaccinated —is making giant strides towards a crucial point in combatting the pandemic: the point when herd immunity can be achieved by vaccinating 85 to 90% of the population. That can only be achieved if some of those undecided about the vaccine and vaccine skeptics can be convinced to vaccinate.

So far, the campaign has not managed to reach them.

Vaccination campaign misses key groups

"It is precisely the people who are uncertain or negatively biased against vaccination who have not been reached by the campaign," said Steffen Egner, the founder and managing director of MediaAnalyzer. His market research institute surveyed 500 people on the impact of the "Germany rolls up its sleeves" campaign. He says that if he had to give the campaign a grade it would be a C or a D, because it doesn't foster a willingness to vaccinate where it does not yet exist

"We just don't know enough about the vaccine skeptics right now. And that's the huge difference from most advertising campaigns, where the brands know exactly who their clientele is," Egner said. Just one in five of the undecided enjoy watching the TV ads; they are not addressed emotionally enough, according to him. "Such a campaign must be properly addressed, and it needs a clear motive, such as regaining freedom," he said.

Convincing vaccine skeptics through education

One woman who says she can convince undecided people to vaccinate in fifteen minutes relies above all on education. When Christine Falk, president of the German Society for Immunology, talks to vaccine skeptics she always comes back to the same point.

"This virus plays Russian roulette with people's lives, and you can never tell who it will hit hard. Vaccination is the best shield you can give yourself. The people who don't get vaccinated should expect to be infected sooner or later," she tells them.

Why are people cancelling vaccination appointments?

But despite this, vaccination fatigue seems to be spreading in Germany, with some vaccination centers reporting appointment cancellations, especially for second vaccinations. In response to an inquiry from DW, the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians in the North Rhine region reported a rate of 6% of unattended vaccination appointments, but the phenomenon is not new.

In Berlin, one in five appointments has been canceled or postponed in recent weeks. The German Red Cross also reported appointment cancellations in Saxony. In the state of Brandenburg, too, second appointments are increasingly going unused, and the state health ministries of Lower Saxony and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania confirmed the trend.

The president of the Berlin branch of the German Red Cross, Mario Czaja, has proposed fines of €25 ($29.64) to €30 for failing to show up for a vaccination appointment. In some private practices similar measures are already commonplace. Some top government figures have joined the calls to issue fines for missed vaccination appointments.

But the North Rhine-Westphalian Ministry of Health in Düsseldorf told DW that there could be many reasons for the trend: "If people don't show up for their for second vaccination appointment at vaccination centers it doesn't necessarily mean that they aren't getting vaccinated. Some choose to get vaccinated where they can get the quickest appointment, for example in a doctor's office or by a company doctor."

Second vaccination even more important with the delta variant

Forgoing the second vaccination could have fatal consequences concerning the delta variant, which already accounts for at least half of new infections according to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's top health institute. "The second vaccination is so effective because the antibodies improve measurably. You need the second vaccination to create an immunological memory of the virus," Falk said. "Especially with delta, I receive a protection that is multiples better with a second shot."

The president of the German Society for Immunology is already thinking one step ahead and, like German Health Minister Jens Spahn, is advocating a third vaccination in the fall or winter, especially for high-risk groups. "In retirement homes you could say the vaccination has worked super effectively and that is enough. But I don't want to rely on that, especially with delta. It is better to be on the safe side. We can already see with transplant patients that a third vaccination makes a difference."

How useful are incentives for vaccination?

People in high-risk groups don't need a lot of motivation to get vaccinated. But some politicians want to establish a bonus system to win over skeptics, like in the US, where the undecided have been wooed with donuts, marijuana and even a hunting permit. Christine Aschenberg-Dugnus of Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) has proposed offering free tickets to amusement parks or museums.

But Stefan Schulz-Hardt, of the German Psychological Society, is worried by these suggestions. He says that although these prizes can achieve an effect they are counterproductive. "This appears to signal that something questionable is going on and that people have to be rewarded for taking part. It can provide fuel for opponents and make people who are indifferent move to the other side."

All experts agree that Germany must now target the undecided and the skeptics. Trying to convince vaccine refusers to take the shot, on the other hand, is as futile as trying to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to take a sip of Coca-Cola.

"They are disproportionately people who believe in conspiracy theories or are generally suspicious. There is a correlation with populist and especially with right-wing beliefs," said Schulz-Hardt.

The German government now wants to try again by launching a new advertising campaign with the help of celebrities and influencers to motivate those unwilling to vaccinate.

