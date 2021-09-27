Germany's far-right populist AfD: No gains, small losses

Germany's eastern state of Saxony bucked the nationwide downward trend: The Alternative for Germany (AfD) emerged as the strongest party there in Sunday's general election, clearly ahead of the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), while the Green Party barely managed to get above 5% in the state.

But, overall, the election saw the AfD lose roughly two percentage points from its 2017 result, now winning just over 11% of the nationwide vote — putting the party in fifth place. In 2017, the AfD was the No. 3 vote-getter and the largest opposition party in parliament.

"This is no defeat" was the message from the AfD leaders when the results were published. "Anything above 10% is a solid result," said one of the party's two lead candidates, Tino Chrupalla, adding that the next few days would be spent analyzing to whom voters migrated and why.

The other leading candidate, Alice Weidel, was quick to allege that the the losses were the result of media bias and what she called unfair election campaigning by political competitors.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Christian Lüth Ex-press officer Christian Lüth had already faced demotion for past contentious comments before being caught on camera talking to a right-wing YouTube video blogger. "The worse things get for Germany, the better they are for the AfD," Lüth allegedly said, before turning his focus to migrants. "We can always shoot them later, that's not an issue. Or gas them, as you wish. It doesn't matter to me."

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Alexander Gauland Co-chairman Alexander Gauland said the German national soccer team's defender Jerome Boateng might be appreciated for his performance on the pitch — but people would not want "someone like Boateng as a neighbor." He also argued Germany should close its borders and said of an image showing a drowned refugee child: "We can't be blackmailed by children's eyes."

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Alice Weidel Alice Weidel generally plays the role of "voice of reason" for the far-right populists, but she, too, is hardly immune to verbal miscues. Welt newspaper, for instance, published a 2013 memo allegedly from Weidel in which she called German politicians "pigs" and "puppets of the victorious powers in World War II." Weidel initially claimed the mail was fake, but now admits its authenticity.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Frauke Petry German border police should shoot at refugees entering the country illegally, the former co-chair of the AfD told a regional newspaper in 2016. Officers must "use firearms if necessary" to "prevent illegal border crossings." Communist East German leader Erich Honecker was the last German politician who condoned shooting at the border.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Björn Höcke The head of the AfD in the state of Thuringia made headlines for referring to Berlin's Holocaust memorial as a "monument of shame" and calling on the country to stop atoning for its Nazi past. The comments came just as Germany enters an important election year — leading AfD members moved to expel Höcke for his remarks.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Beatrix von Storch Initially, the AfD campaigned against the euro and bailouts — but that quickly turned into anti-immigrant rhetoric. "People who won't accept STOP at our borders are attackers," the European lawmaker said in 2016. "And we have to defend ourselves against attackers," she said — even if this meant shooting at women and children.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Marcus Pretzell Pretzell, former chairman of the AfD in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and husband to Frauke Petry, wrote, "These are Merkel's dead," shortly after news broke of the deadly attack on the Berlin Christmas market in December 2016.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Andre Wendt The member of parliament in Germany's eastern state of Saxony made waves in early 2016 with an inquiry into how far the state covers the cost of sterilizing unaccompanied refugee minors. Thousands of unaccompanied minors have sought asylum in Germany, according to the Federal Association for Unaccompanied Minor Refugees (BumF) — the vast majority of them young men.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Andre Poggenburg Poggenburg, former head of the AfD in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, has also raised eyebrows with extreme remarks. In February 2017, he urged other lawmakers in the state parliament to join measures against the extreme left-wing in order to "get rid of, once and for all, this rank growth on the German racial corpus" — the latter term clearly derived from Nazi terminology.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Alexander Gauland, again ... During a campaign speech in Eichsfeld in August 2017, AfD election co-candidate Alexander Gauland said that Social Democrat parliamentarian Aydan Özoguz should be "disposed of" back to Anatolia. The German term, "entsorgen," raised obvious parallels to the imprisonment and killings of Jews and prisoners of war under the Nazis.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks ... and again Gauland was roundly criticized for a speech he made to the AfD's youth wing in June 2018. Acknowledging Germany's responsibility for the crimes of the Nazi era, he went on to say Germany had a "glorious history and one that lasted a lot longer than those damned 12 years. Hitler and the Nazis are just a speck of bird shit in over 1,000 years of successful German history." Author: Dagmar Breitenbach, Mark Hallam



The far right's eastern stronghold

Support for the AfD may have shrunk in western Germany, but Sunday's result also showed that the far-right party has entrenched itself as a force in all the states in the former German Democratic Republic (GDR), where it can count on over 20% of voters, as opposed to closer to 10% nationwide.

The AfD was also able to comfortably fend off attempts by major parties to shift to the right in order to win over eastern German voters. That was shown by the failure on Sunday of the former domestic spy chief turned right-wing firebrand Hans-Georg Maassen, who stood as a Christian Democrat candidate in the eastern state of Thuringia. Maassen's third-place finish seems to have refuted arguments that center-right parties can convince AfD voters to shift away from the far right.

Germany's federal election system features both direct mandates and a second vote on proportional representation — in some parts of the former East Germany, the far-right AfD had a first-place showing in the latter vote

Earlier this year, Marco Wanderwitz, a CDU lawmaker born in the GDR's Karl-Marx-Stadt (now Chemnitz) and now the government's commissioner for eastern Germany, summed up his analysis in a podcast by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper: "We're dealing with people who have partly been socialized by a dictatorship in such a way that they haven't yet arrived in democracy even 30 years later," he said.

His comments upset many eastern Germans, but they also illustrated just how deeply the Cold War division still cuts into Germany's psyche: No matter what has happened in the past three decades, the political debate about eastern Germany is often still defined by the period from 1949 to 1989.

The demographic changes following reunification have been dramatic: The east has seen a brain drain as the young and well-qualified moved westward, and eastern states still lag behind the western states economically.

The party for the left-behind

Across Germany, studies by the pollster infratest dimap have shown that the AfD tends to be strongest in areas where populations are shrinking. That has led political analysts to label the AfD a "protest party" that offered those who felt "left behind" by western Germany after reunification a way to voice their irritation at the political "elites" in Berlin.

Many German commentators also saw the rise of the party as part of the international trend that saw voters in the UK approve the Brexit referendum and Americans elect Donald Trump as US president.

But the AfD is also split internally between "moderate" and "far-right" wings, the latter of which seem to be gaining ground, shading over into racist nationalism and antisemitism. That has divided the leadership, most notably between party chairman Jörg Meuthen, considered a moderate, and Weidel, who both refused to entertain questions about whether Meuthen would stand for the party position again.

Nevertheless, the AfD failed to find a new issue to galvanize the party's base, as it had in 2015-16, when Germany saw increased arrivals of people fleeing humanitarian crises. Now, the fact that the AfD will no longer be the strongest opposition party in the Bundestag will rob it of a high-profile role and potentially make it less visible in Germany's political discourse.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society, with an eye toward understanding this year's elections and beyond. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing, to stay on top of developments as Germany enters the post-Merkel era.