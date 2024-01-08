Germany's far-right exploits farmers' protests

Farmers' protests have a long tradition in Germany. And today again, there are deliberate attempts by right-wing extremists to instrumentalize farmers' anger for their own ends.

Images of farmers driving their huge tractors in long convoys along highways, blocking traffic at crossroads to protest against government policies are being shared millions of times on social media in Germany these days. Communications consultant Johannes Hillje describes this as part of a "strategic battle fought by right-wing extremist media-makers."

Far-right activists have rallied behind the farmers' protest on platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and X. And their comments are seen to be deliberately fanning the flames.

The far-right populist Alternative for Germany party (AfD) is using the protests on its many social media channels to attack the ruling center-left coalition government of Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) and express solidarity with the farmers protesting against the cuts in subsidies for agricultural diesel.

Among the most vocal far-right activists speaking out on the protests is Martin Sellner, the head of the far-right Identitarian Movement, which has a racist worldview and calls for a war on Islam and immigration in Germany.

The strategy for the farmers' protests is explained by Sellner in a video by the "Rechercheplattform zur Identitären Bewegung" ("Research Platform on the Identitarian Movement"). He argues the far-right's own camp should hold back for now: "If we take part — don't push into the front row, don't present your own ideas and slogans, but be there to help and, above all, bring our mobilization potential to the streets. Only then will there be no adverse reaction."

In its own party manifesto, the AfD itself advocates the abolition of subsidies for farmers.

But now its leaders see an opportunity: Björn Höcke, the powerful leader of the AfD in the eastern German state of Thuringia, launched an appeal on Facebook: "Fellow citizens, let's meet on the streets!" Höcke has taken part in neo-Nazi marches in the past and, according to a court ruling, may be described as a fascist.

AfD relies on permanent protest

For years, the AfD has used every possible issue to protest against the German federal government, such as rallying against the controversial measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. And this strategy seems to be paying off: The AfD is flying high in the polls and looks set to become the strongest party in three eastern German states following elections there in September 2024.

Critics are therefore warning that for the first time since 1945 and the end of the Nazi dictatorship under Adolf Hitler, a right-wing extremist could once again hold a government office in Germany.

Observers are concerned that the current farmers' protests could be exploited for the anti-democratic goals of right-wing extremists.

Extremism researcher Matthias Quent warned against this in an interview with public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk. "My impression is that the farmers' association has long since lost control of the narrative on the social media. You can read the comments there: It's not about agricultural diesel, it's about the big picture. They want to paralyze Germany. It's day X, the beginning of a national revolt, so to speak."

Quent calls on farmers to clearly distance themselves from right-wing extremists in their own ranks. "The farmers who are protesting must also ensure that their protests cannot be instrumentalized and exploited," he says.

This article was originally written in German.

