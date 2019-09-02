 Germany′s far-right AfD stronghold: Life is good, but ′people are scared′ | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 06.09.2019

Germany

Germany's far-right AfD stronghold: Life is good, but 'people are scared'

Almost 50% of Neisseaue voted for the far-right AfD in Saxony's election, more than anywhere else in the eastern German state. "Life is good," say locals, but migration remains an issue — despite there being no refugees.

Watch video 02:46

AfD – a platform for grievances and fears

Nestled on the riverbank in Neisseaue, on the German-Polish border, stands a huge stone. "The easternmost point in Germany," the plaque reads. The stone has long been an attraction for cyclists and hikers who stop to document their visit in the "Zipfelbuch" — a sort of guest book and landmark.

Two cyclists from the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, home to Germany's westernmost point, wrote earlier in the day how glad they were to be in Neisseaue, 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall that separated East Germany from the West.

Since Saxony's state election on Sunday, however, the tiny borough of villages, home to less than 1,800 people, has become known for something else: Almost half of Neisseaue (48.4%) voted for the far-right, anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) — more than anywhere else in the state.

Read more: Berlin reacts to far-right surge in eastern elections

The easternmost point in Germany (DW/K. Brady)

The easternmost point in Germany is nestled up against the River Neisse, beyond which is neighboring Poland

Picturesque countryside

Set behind the leafy green bank of the River Neisse, the villages of the borough are a far cry from the image of a neglected and forgotten rural Germany that is often used to explain voters' motives for supporting the AfD. Large pastel-colored houses, surrounded by huge gardens and neat flower beds line the streets.

The community has a theme park, basic shopping amenities, a school. But the quaint winding roads seem at first eerily empty, bar a few remaining placards from the election campaign.

"That's because most people are at work," says Neisseaue's mayor, Evelin Bergmann.

After the success of the far-right in May's EU elections, Bergmann wasn't surprised that the AfD did well at the polls. But the fact that one in two locals cast their ballot for the far-right is still a shock, she says.

"After German reunification, things were bad here. After the closure of many nearby industries, many people up and left. Those who stayed were often out of work. But now life is good here. The community is getting younger too. People are actually moving here."

Fear a driving factor

The borough, however, is still plagued by the common problems in rural Germany: a lack of doctors, a lack of teachers, poor street lighting at night, and border crime.

The most common issue mentioned by local AfD voters, however, is Germany's refugee policy — despite there being exactly zero refugees in Neisseaue. The borough didn't have the means to support them.

Evelin Bergmann, Neisseaue mayor (DW/K. Brady)

Neisseaue Mayor Evelin Bergmann was shocked by the AfD's success, which she attributed to fears over the fictitious dangers of immigrants

"People are scared here that something will be taken away from them," Bergmann tells DW.

"They read about (Islamist) radicals in the papers, about terror attacks and develop an almost fictitious fear. They go to nearby cities like Görlitz and Dresden and in parts only see migrants on the streets — which, of course, is an exaggeration. And they decide: No, we don't want that here. And the media has played a pivotal role in that, she says.

After days in the headlines being portrayed as "AfD's heartland," many AfD voters are now reluctant to speak to journalists.

"I have nothing more to say,” says one woman leaving the butcher's. "We're also presented so negatively in the press: as neo-Nazis and right-wing extremists."

Read more: AfD candidate admits to joining neo-Nazi rally in Greece

'The AfD has given us a voice'

Outside a grocery store, one woman pulls up in her Jeep. "Life is good," she tells DW, adding that she has full-time employment. She, too, voted for the far-right party.

"The AfD has given us a voice," she says. "A voice to say what we haven't been able to say for years. It's time that we Germans stopped having to apologize for the past. Order needs to be restored. We can't have these people coming here thinking they can pull out a knife out or start violating our women."

Read more: AfD fuels xenophobia with distorted crime figures, study reveals

Mayor's office in Neisseaue (DW/K. Brady)

The mayor's office is typical of the picturesque buildings in Neisseaue

Similarly, one man, who used to vote for Angela Merkel's conservative CDU, says the chancellor's decision during the 2015 migration crisis to keep Germany's borders open was the final straw.

"You can't just let all those people in here without controls. What do they need to stay here for? They should just be grateful that we're giving them somewhere to stay. They should be happy to be alive," he says, adding that by comparison, the German government neglected Germans in the former East.

"They stopped caring about us a long time ago," he says. "We're at the easternmost point of Germany here. There's the Autobahn, and then nothing," he laughs.

'AfD is not the answer'

Half of Neisseaue didn't, however, cast their ballots for the far-right AfD. Many of them have been left wondering if they live in the same place.

"One of my biggest concerns is that the AfD voters here are just normal people," says one woman on her bike. Like you or I. They're not neo-Nazis. But I don't think many of them have so much as picked up the party manifesto," she says.

Acknowledging Neisseaue's problems, she says some people have been broken into two or three times within just a few years. "Border crime really needs to be dealt with. But generally, life is good here. And the AfD is far from the answer to our problems."

  • Alexander Gauland (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alexander Gauland

    Co-chairman Alexander Gauland said the German national soccer team's defender Jerome Boateng might be appreciated for his performance on the pitch - but people would not want "someone like Boateng as a neighbor." He also argued Germany should close its borders and said of an image showing a drowned refugee child: "We can't be blackmailed by children's eyes."

  • Weidel and Gauland (Reuters/F.Bensch)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alice Weidel

    Alice Weidel generally plays the role of "voice of reason" for the far-right populists, but she, too, is hardly immune to verbal miscues. Welt newspaper, for instance, published a 2013 memo allegedly from Weidel in which she called German politicians "pigs" and "puppets of the victorious powers in World War II. Weidel initially claimed the mail was fake, but now admits its authenticity.

  • Frauke Petry (Getty Images/T. Lohnes)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Frauke Petry

    German border police should shoot at refugees entering the country illegally, the former co-chair of the AfD told a regional newspaper in 2016. Officers must "use firearms if necessary" to "prevent illegal border crossings." Communist East German leader Erich Honecker was the last German politician who condoned shooting at the border.

  • Björn Höcke (picture-alliance/Arifoto Ug/Candy Welz)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Björn Höcke

    The head of the AfD in the state of Thuringia made headlines for referring to Berlin's Holocaust memorial as a "monument of shame" and calling on the country to stop atoning for its Nazi past. The comments came just as Germany enters an important election year - leading AfD members moved to expel Höcke for his remarks.

  • Beatrix von Storch (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Beatrix von Storch

    Initially, the AfD campaigned against the euro and bailouts - but that quickly turned into anti-immigrant rhetoric. "People who won't accept STOP at our borders are attackers," the European lawmaker said. "And we have to defend ourselves against attackers."

  • Marcus Pretzell (picture alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Marcus Pretzell

    Pretzell, former chairman of the AfD in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and husband to Frauke Petry, wrote "These are Merkel's dead," shortly after news broke of the deadly attack on the Berlin Christmas market in December 2016.

  • Andre Wendt (picture alliance/ZB/H. Schmidt)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andre Wendt

    The member of parliament in Germany's eastern state of Saxony made waves in early 2016 with an inquiry into how far the state covers the cost of sterilizing unaccompanied refugee minors. Thousands of unaccompanied minors have sought asylum in Germany, according to the Federal Association for Unaccompanied Minor Refugees (BumF) — the vast majority of them young men.

  • Andre Poggenburg(picture alliance/dpa/J. Wolf)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andre Poggenburg

    Poggenburg, head of the AfD in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, has also raised eyebrows with extreme remarks. In February 2017, he urged other lawmakers in the state parliament to join measures against the extreme left-wing in order to "get rid of, once and for all, this rank growth on the German racial corpus" — the latter term clearly derived from Nazi terminology.

  • Alexander Gauland AfD

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alexander Gauland - again ...

    During a campaign speech in Eichsfeld in August 2017, AfD election co-candidate Alexander Gauland said that Social Democrat parliamentarian Aydan Özoguz should be "disposed of" back to Anatolia. The German term, "entsorgen," raised obvious parallels to the imprisonment and killings of Jews and prisoners of war under the Nazis.

  • Alexander Gauland

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    ... and again

    Gauland was roundly criticized for a speech he made to the AfD's youth wing in June 2018. Acknowledging Germany's responsibility for the crimes of the Nazi era, he went on to say Germany had a "glorious history and one that lasted a lot longer than those damned 12 years. Hitler and the Nazis are just a speck of bird shit in over 1,000 years of successful German history."

  • AfD's Andreas Kalbitz at a Brandenburg election event (Reuters/A. Schmidt)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andreas Kalbitz

    The Brandenburg state AfD chief admitted in 2019 to attending a 2007 rally in Greece by the ultranationalist Golden Dawn party at which a swastika flag was raised. "Der Spiegel" had published a leaked report by the German embassy in Athens naming him as one of "14 neo-Nazis" who arrived from Germany for the far-right rally. Kalbitz released a statement saying he took part out of "curiosity."

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


