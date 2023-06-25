  1. Skip to content
Germany's far-right AfD seeks election breakthrough

36 minutes ago

Alternative for Germany hopes to win the political party's first-ever governing post. All other parties are urging residents to vote against him.

https://p.dw.com/p/4T1vM
Voting placards for the AfD in Sonneberg
Sonneberg is one of the smallest districts in Germany, but the vote has attracted national interestImage: Martin Schutt/dpa/picture alliance

Voters in the central German town of Sonneberg are casting their ballots in an election that sees the populist far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party vying for its first-ever governing role.

Having its candidate elected as district administrator would be a breakthrough for the AfD, which mainstream parties have refused to cooperate with in coalition agreements.

What's at stake?

The AfD candidate Robert Sesselmann is seeking to replace incumbent District Administrator Jürgen Köpper, who is a member of the center-right Christian Democrat (CDU) party.

Earlier this month, the first round of elections in the run-off vote saw Sesselmann fall short of outright victory by only a few percentage points.

Such a strong showing for an AfD candidate raised the alarm nationally, with all other main political parties — the Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens, the neoliberal FDP, and the socialist Left Party — now backing the incumbent.

The area of some 57,000 people is one of the smallest districts in Germany.

The position itself, though the highest political office in that small arena, is of only moderate consequence and carries rather limited power. Should the AfD's Sesselmann win, many of his duties would entail implementing at the local level laws from either the state or the federal parliament that his party will in all likelihood have voted against. 

However, critics fear the idea of the AfD wielding political power in any measure and say the party is xenophobic and anti-democratic.

AfD surges in polls

Germany's domestic intelligence service classifies the party in Thuringia and its controversial hardline leader, Björn Höcke, as known far-right extremists.

The German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) has also urged voters to turn out to support conservative Köpper.

The CDU claims the election campaign has been abrasive and nasty, with false claims circulating on social media.

rc/kb (dpa, AFP)

Russian Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in a car being driven by a soldier

LIVE — Wagner chief 'humiliated' Putin, Ukraine says

Conflicts1 hour ago
