Germany's far-right AfD names member of CDU as presidential candidate

Germany's center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) on Tuesday said it was suspending parliamentarian Max Otte after the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) said it would nominate Otte to become the country's next president.

The CDU made the decision at a party leadership meeting on Tuesday evening. Before the meeting, incoming CDU leader Friedrich Merz had said the party would "send a very clear signal" on the issue.

In announcing Otte's nomination, AfD co-chair Alice Weidel had called him an "honorable politician" and a "man of the center."

Otte told news magazine Der Spiegel that he "considers the nomination a great honor."

Otte's candidacy is considered an extreme long shot to replace incumbent Frank-Walter Steinemeier, in part because Germany's other parties have long refused any public showing of solidarity with the AfD.

Steinmeier is also backed by the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government.

The CDU is yet to decide whether to nominate a candidate itself; although it could in theory, the chances of them succeeding would be slim.

Otte's candidacy is awkward for the CDU on several fronts but primarily because it distances itself totally from the AfD. Beyond that, not only has the party publicly supported Steinmeier, it is still finding its feet in the opposition after 16 years in power under Merkel.

'Values Union' leader an outlier on CDU's right flank

Although Otte, a well-known economist and academic, is ostensibly a member of the CDU, he has been more open to cooperation with the AfD than the party mainstream, including taking a position at a think tank closely aligned with the populists.

Last year, Otte became the head of the "WerteUnion" or "Values Union," a group that describes itself as the more conservative wing of the CDU but does not have a formal relationship with the party.

CDU leaders have struggled in recent years to settle on an approach to the WerteUnion, which is politically marginal but has at times gained plenty of attention.

"Being nominated by the AfD as a candidate for the presidency is not an honor but a disgrace,'' outgoing CDU leader Armin Laschet wrote on Twitter.

"Anyone who even considers this as a Christian Democrat damages the reputation of the Union, violates its values and has no place in the CDU.''

Paul Ziemiak, a former general secretary of the CDU, called for Otte to resign as a member of the CDU.

"Whoever, as a Christian Democrat, accepts a nomination for the office of president from the AfD is violating the values of the CDU and has no place in our party," he said.

CDU leadership had given Otte an ultimatum to leave the party or reject the nomination by Tuesday evening.

Should he accept the nomination, the party said, they will begin expulsion proceedings against him.

Otte attended a press event with Alice Weidel and her party co-chair Tino Chrupalla in the parliamentary Reichstag building in Berlin on Tuesday.

wmr,es/msh (AP, dpa)