Germany's far-right AfD can be put under surveillance

Germanyˈs domestic intelligence agency has the right to surveil the populist far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as part of its remit to monitor extremism, a court in Cologne ruled on Tuesday.

The AfD is the countryˈs most right-wing party represented in parliament and had been categorized as a "suspicious entity" by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) over concerns of increasing radicalization, especially within its youth organization.

The AfD had taken the matter to court to stop what it called the "politically motivated" investigation, arguing that the categorization would amount to a ban. They also claimed that the controversial extreme-right "Flügel" (wing) of the party had already been disbanded two years ago.

Björn Höcke, AfD leader in Thuringia, is one of the party's most influential figures on the extreme right

But the Administrative Court of Cologne found that there was more than sufficient evidence that the AfD was advocating an anti-constitutional ethnic concept, which the agency considers incompatible with human dignity as guaranteed in the German Basic Law. The judges found that even if the "Flügel" had been officially dissolved, its members were still active and influential within the party, as well as the "Junge Alternative" (JA) youth organization adhere to xenophobic concepts similar to those of Nazi Germany decades ago.

AfD chairman Tino Chrupalla said the party was "surprised" by the verdict, but vowed to explore all legal avenues to appeal it.

A first in post-war history

Although there are still a few legal hurdles to clear before the BfV is allowed to use informants or surveillance measures such as wiretaps, the decision marks the first time in post-war Germany that such a large party — the AfD is represented in the European Parliament, the Bundestag, as well as all state legislatures — will be surveilled by intelligence agents.

After the verdict, BfV President Thomas Haldenwang spoke of a "good day for democracy".

"The party stands for racism, the party stands for exclusion of minorities, the party stands for contempt of the social system," Haldenwang told public broadcaster ZDF. "That is why it is important that the Office for the Protection of the Constitution can talk about this party again after a year of silence."

In the past, the BfV has investigated members of the Left Party suspecting them of intending to replace the existing economic, political and social order with a socialist or communist system, but those investigations came to naught. It also infiltrated the neo-Nazi NPD with so many informants that a case to ban the party outright was thrown out over concerns that there were more spies in the party than dedicated members.

Germany: AfD party leaders — lurching further to the far right Bernd Lucke (2013 - 2015) In 2013 the economist co-founded the Alternative for Germany (AfD) as a euroskeptic party that he went on to represent in the European Parliament in 2014. He left the AfD in 2015 after losing a power struggle against its more xenophobic wing.

Germany: AfD party leaders — lurching further to the far right Konrad Adam (2013-2015) Konrad Adam, born 1942 in the western city of Wuppertal, is a German journalist and publicist. He was a member of the conservative CDU before becoming a founding member of the AfD. He left the party in 2021, blaming his longtime colleague Alexander Gauland for what he called the AfD's "tragic" development into a far-right party.

Germany: AfD party leaders — lurching further to the far right Frauke Petry (2013 - 2017) A chemist by training, Frauke Petry (*1975) began her career as a businesswoman before overcoming Bernd Lucke in an internal power struggle in 2015. But she left the party after another leadership battle in 2017. Petry is known for her anti-Islam views and made headlines in 2016 for saying that German police should "use firearms if necessary" to prevent illegal border crossings.

Germany: AfD party leaders — lurching further to the far right Jörg Meuthen (2015 - 2022) The economics professor, born in 1961, joined the AfD because of its euroskeptic positions. A nationalist conservative at heart, his rhetoric has been marked by xenophobia against migrants and Muslims. But he tried for years to push back against far-right extremists in the AfD — a struggle he lost. He resigned and left the party in January 2022, dogged by a donations scandal.

Germany: AfD party leaders — lurching further to the far right Alexander Gauland (2017-2019) The former CDU member, born in 1941, is most notorious for a speech he made to the AfD's youth wing in June 2018: Acknowledging Germany's responsibility for the crimes of the Nazi era, he went on to say Germany had a "glorious history and one that lasted a lot longer than those damned 12 years. Hitler and the Nazis are just a speck of bird shit in over 1,000 years of successful German history."

Germany: AfD party leaders — lurching further to the far right Tino Chrupalla (2019 - present) Tino Chrupalla, born in 1975 in eastern Germany, joined the AfD in 2015, attracted to its anti-immigration platform. The trained painter and decorator from Saxony has been an MP since 2017 and backs the far-right wing of the party, though he urges more moderate language. Author: Rina Goldenberg



The fall-out for AfD members

The verdict may have immediate consequences for AfD members in the civil service, says DW political correspondent Hans Pfeifer.

"There are members of the party who are civil servants; police officers, district attorneys, teachers, judges," Pfeifer said, now their employers could argue that they have failed to uphold their oath to protect the constitution and fire them.

The court decision could also have an impact on AfD lawmakers in the Bundestag. Government and opposition MPs were quick to point out that members of a party that is suspected of breaching the constitution, would face a conflict of interest if they sat on committees overseeing the country's intelligence services.

The chairman of the Parliamentary Control Body in the Bundestag, Roderich Kiesewetter of the main opposition party, the center-right Christian Democrat (CDU) told ZDF: "If this ruling is confirmed, it will not be possible for a party that is classified as a suspicious case to be a member of the Parliamentary Control Board which controls the intelligence services of the federal government."

Watch video 02:54 AfD still holds wide appeal in east (October 2021)

The former president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Charlotte Knobloch, described Tuesday's verdict as "a victory for the defensible constitutional state and a clear sign that democracy must not stand idly by and watch the machinations of its opponents." She told the FAZ daily that it was a sign "that all people can live safely and without fear in Germany. If a party borrows from National Socialism and openly associates itself with enemies of democracy at home and abroad, then the institutions of the rule of law must be able to keep a close eye on it."

Knobloch said she hoped this would also help sway voters: "I hope that the voters of the AfD will now finally also become aware of who they have sent to the parliaments."

But DW's Hans Pfeifer is less optimistic. While the verdict may make it more difficult for AfD supporters to claim that they are a mainstream conservative party, the verdict could be used to the partyˈs advantage, playing into their narrative that "this is just another way the government is trying to repress the opposition."

"They can turn this around, like the alt-right does in the US," Pfeifer said, "theyˈve already begun using it as a tool to de-legitimize the BfV and other government institutions, by insinuating that the mainstream political establishment has it out for them."

This article has been updated and expanded since its publication.

Darko Janjevic and Mark Hallam contributed to the report.

Edited by: Rina Goldenberg

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.