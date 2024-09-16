Germany's expanded border controls come into force

Germany's expanded border controls come into forcePublished September 16, 2024last updated September 16, 2024
What you need to know
- Germany sets up checks at borders with Belgium, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands
- Berlin says the temporary measures are needed to combat irregular migration and tackle cross-border crime
- The checks will initially remain in place for the next six months and could be extended
- Border controls already existed on Germany's eastern and southern borders
Read more on the first day of new border controls on Germany's western and northern borders below:
German police union head says not all vehicles can be checked
Andreas Rosskopf, the head of Germany's Federal Police Union, has told the broadcaster RBB24 Inforadio that anyone crossing the border into Germany should now expect to be checked.
He nevertheless acknowledged that given the length of the country's borders, police realistically won't be able to stop every vehicle.
Germany has 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) on its western border, in addition to the 2,400 kilometers along its eastern and southern borders where the checks had already been taking place, he told the station on Monday morning.
Rosskopf said that "given the length of the border, permanent and intensive checks are not possible."
"It remains to be seen how successful it will be in curbing migration and people smuggling," he said in the Monday morning interview.
Three arrested over cannabis possession after evading border check
German police arrested three men traveling with hashish in the trunk of their car, as Berlin introduced the new border checks.
A spokesman said the three had evaded a checkpoint on the A30 highway near the town of Bad Bentheim as they entered the German state of Lower Saxony from the Netherlands.
They did cross the border, but were stopped near the town of Rheine, about 30 kilometers (roughly 19 miles) east in the neighboring state of North Rhine-Westphalia.
The three were said to all be under investigation on Monday morning in connection with the cannabis haul.
The new checks are at crossings with Belgium, Denmark, France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.
Controls already existed on Germany's borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland.
Germany starts checks at all land borders
German police have started monitoring all of the country's land borders as part of an effort to crack down on irregular migration and crime following recent extremist attacks.
Previously, only travelers arriving at Germany's eastern and southern land borders were checked. Now, and for at least the next six months, northern and western borders will also be monitored.
This includes border crossings with Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and France.
Germany lies in the center of the Schengen Area, which comprises 29 European countries that have abolished internal border controls, with passports only required at external borders and airports.
rc/rmt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)