Germany's expanded border controls come into force

Skip next section German police union head says not all vehicles can be checked

09/16/2024 September 16, 2024 German police union head says not all vehicles can be checked

Andreas Rosskopf, the head of Germany's Federal Police Union, has told the broadcaster RBB24 Inforadio that anyone crossing the border into Germany should now expect to be checked.

He nevertheless acknowledged that given the length of the country's borders, police realistically won't be able to stop every vehicle.

Germany has 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) on its western border, in addition to the 2,400 kilometers along its eastern and southern borders where the checks had already been taking place, he told the station on Monday morning.

Rosskopf said that "given the length of the border, permanent and intensive checks are not possible."

"It remains to be seen how successful it will be in curbing migration and people smuggling," he said in the Monday morning interview.