Germany's expanded border controls come into force

09/16/2024 September 16, 2024 Expert says tighter controls signal that 'Germany isn't open anymore'

With Germany moving to impose tighter controls on its borders, Raphael Bossong, an expert on European migration policy at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, told DW its efficacy was contentious.

“I think operationally it is quite contested whether these kind of selective controls... really will make a major difference in terms of decreasing numbers or catching criminals or potentially even terrorists," Bossong said.

According to Bossong the message being sent with the border controls is that "Germany isn't open anymore."

However, the measures haven’t eased pressure on the German government, Bosslong said.

"In political terms, the pressure is still on... And in Brandenburg in the state election, the opposition still pursues its demand to have a more radical policy of border returns," he said.