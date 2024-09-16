Germany's expanded border controls come into force

Skip next section Three arrested over cannabis possession after evading border check

German police arrested three men traveling with hashish in the trunk of their car, as Berlin introduced the new border checks.

A spokesman said the three had evaded a checkpoint on the A30 highway near the town of Bad Bentheim as they entered the German state of Lower Saxony from the Netherlands.

They did cross the border, but were stopped near the town of Rheine, about 30 kilometers (roughly 19 miles) east in the neighboring state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The three were said to all be under investigation on Monday morning in connection with the cannabis haul.

The new checks are at crossings with Belgium, Denmark, France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Controls already existed on Germany's borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland.