Germany's expanded border controls come into force

Published September 16, 2024last updated September 16, 2024

Germany has temporarily reintroduced controls on its western and northern borders as part of efforts to combat irregular migration and cross-border crime. Follow DW for the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kfWY
Temporary internal border controls are being carried out at the borders between Germany and Belgium
The extended border controls were put in place during Germany's hosting of the Euro 2024 football tournament Image: Christoph Hardt/Panama Pictures/IMAGO
What you need to know

  • Germany sets up checks at borders with Belgium, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands 
  • Berlin says the temporary measures are needed to combat irregular migration and tackle cross-border crime
  • The checks will initially remain in place for the next six months and could be extended
  • Border controls already existed on Germany's eastern and southern borders

Read more on the first day of new border controls on Germany's western and northern borders below:

September 16, 2024

Three arrested over cannabis possession after evading border check

German police arrested three men traveling with hashish in the trunk of their car, as Berlin introduced the new border checks.

A spokesman said the three had evaded a checkpoint on the A30 highway near the town of Bad Bentheim as they entered the German state of Lower Saxony from the Netherlands.

They did cross the border, but were stopped near the town of Rheine, about 30 kilometers (roughly 19 miles) east in the neighboring state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The three were said to all be under investigation on Monday morning in connection with the cannabis haul.

The new checks are at crossings with Belgium, Denmark, France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. 

Controls already existed on Germany's borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kfZ4
September 16, 2024

Germany starts checks at all land borders

German police have started monitoring all of the country's land borders  as part of an effort to crack down on irregular migration and crime following recent extremist attacks.

Previously, only travelers arriving at Germany's eastern and southern land borders were checked. Now, and for at least the next six months, northern and western borders will also be monitored.

This includes border crossings with Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and France.

Germany lies in the center of the Schengen Area, which comprises 29 European countries that have abolished internal border controls, with passports only required at external borders and airports.

Germany begins controls on all land borders

rc/rmt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

https://p.dw.com/p/4kfX4