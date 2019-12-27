 Germany′s Eurowings cancels more than 170 flights due to strike | News | DW | 29.12.2019

News

Germany's Eurowings cancels more than 170 flights due to strike

Lufthansa's budget carrier has cancelled flights scheduled for the next three days as flight attendants at sister company Germanwings prepare for strike. The cancellations will impact several airports across Germany.

Eurowings flight

Eurowings cancelled more than 170 flights scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday due to anticipated strike actions by flight attendants at its sister company Germanwings.

The Lufthansa low-cost carrier published the updated announcement on its website on Sunday. 

Eurowings said it was in the process of minimizing impacts on travelers but that cancellations were mainly expected to disrupt domestic flights from airports that include Cologne-Bonn, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, and Dusseldorf. Some flights linked to Austria and Switzerland are also expected to be disrupted.

On Friday, German cabin crew union UFO had called on flight assistants to carry out 72 hours of strike starting December 30. Tensions have been building due to disagreements concerning regulations on part-time work.

Germanwings operates flights for Eurowings. Around 30 out of Eurowings' fleet of 140 airplanes belong to Germanwings.

Watch video 01:32

Lufthansa, Eurowings cabin staff ready to strike

mvb/rc (AP, dpa)

