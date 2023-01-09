  1. Skip to content
PoliticsGermany

Germany's economic woes fuel rise of far-right sentiment

Giulia Saudelli
September 1, 2023

Germany's economy is struggling. Important economic indicators are pointing in the wrong direction and economists are worried. But ordinary Germans are worried too and pessimistic about the future, which could be a boon for the far-right AfD party.

