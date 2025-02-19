Germany's DFB expects great deal from new government

The list of demands from the German football association (DFB) ahead of the German election are compelling, but how effective could they be in the context of federalism and their own image?

As Germany's federal election draws near, the country's football association (DFB) has submitted a list of 10 demands to the incoming government. With nearly 24,000 clubs and nearly 8 million members, the association's size and importance cannot be underestimated, but how much of a role does federal policy really play in the promotion of the world's most popular sport?

The list of 10 demands (see graphic below) is wide-ranging, from financial support for improved facilities to enhancing the role of sport in German schools and carrying forward the momentum of the sporting summer of 2024.

Federal concerns

This is one of the main concerns that Timm Beichelt, social and cultural science professor at the Viadrina European University in Frankfurt (Oder), has with the DFB's demands. Many of them are just not matters that actually play a role at a federal level.

"That means it's actually an appeal without any real political resonance," Beichelt told DW. "The point is that the DFB is obviously hoping that the federal government, the federal parties, will take on responsibilities or provide additional funding."

Federalism makes this matter more complicated. After all, while the DFB is ultimately in charge of uniting amateur and professional football in the country, much is decided at the 26 state and regional associations.

Of the 10 requests, five are related to funding or finance, three are about lobbying for sports in political circles and two are about regulation change. In many areas, the cases are compelling but the context of the German political system does change things. The request for a minister of sport appears to make sense on paper, but in Germany it's not a particularly powerful position.

Perhaps the sheer symbolism of a sports minister does matter though. In a recent interview with "Die Zeit," DFB President Bernd Neuendorf said: "Since I took office at the beginning of 2022, there has hardly been a ministry that I have not approached about some football-related matter... You go from pillar to post. We finally need an office where all the threads relating to sport come together."

It is striking that there is no space on the list for integration, especially given the long history of diversity in the men's national team. Beichelt felt this omission was also at odds with a list that was largely asking for money from the state.

Neuendorf was asked about that in the aforementioned interview, and replied: "politicians must ensure that sports facilities are renovated and newly built, especially in urban centers. No association can finance that."

Self-inflicted wounds

Germany men's national team captain Joshua Kimmich's recent admission that the team wishes to remain politically uninvolved, a perhaps unsurprising result after the furious debate that followed Germany following their protest at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, feels at odds with the current landscape of sports. The decision to stay away from political discourse is, as Beichelt argues, an attempt to double down on the idea that people in football are somehow not also members of society.

"Why shouldn't a player say "You know what? In Qatar, human rights are really a problem," Beichelt asked. "Instead of the DFB saying we see it that way too, but a player is a player, a politician is a politician, a World Cup is a World Cup. We're oppose this, but we think that's true. And there's always this absorbent-cotton discourse, so to speak.

"Always staying out of the political and social debates, is, I don't think, a good way to increase soccer's social standing. You miss a lot of opportunities," Beichelt said. "And that's why, when it comes to political demands, you're also a bit naked, because you're no longer the legitimate point of contact for sport in general."

Germany's protest at the 2022 World Cup brought a lot of attention on the team Image: Pressebildagentur ULMER/picture alliance

Neuendorf sees it differently.

"Before my time as president, we had serious quarrels at the DFB and a poor public image as a result. We were no longer taken very seriously, especially in politics, and were not exactly seen as a serious partner. That has changed a lot. We can be more self-confident and louder again. And we also have to be annoying."

The combination of a strong Euro 2024 for both the national team and the country, along with the DFB's controversial sponsorship deal with Nike, have helped steer the DFB into calmer waters. This has undoubtedly made life in political circles easier for Neuendorf, while their media campaigns to help bring the team closer to its fans have also been largely successful in changing the perception around the national teams.

Politicians can learn from football

Beichelt, who has written a book on football, power and politics in Europe, believes the current election won't really impact the way football will be run in the country. He is sure though, that the current group of politicians could learn from football, particularly in the most discussed topic of the current election.

"I think we could venture a cautious thesis that German society, including sport, is much further ahead than its politicians when it comes to the issue of migration and multiculturalism," Beichelt said.

Research from the bpb (Federal Agency for Civic Education) shows that while empirical evidence to support sport's reputation as a leading vehicle for integration is hard to find, what is clear is that sport creates the conditions for the possibility of improved integration. There are many examples of this too, such as anaward-winning football club in Bonn.

