Germany's Deichmann sets world triathlon record

German athlete Jonas Deichmann has competed in 106 consecutive days of long-distance triathlons and aims to reach 120. The Stuttgart native has been nicknamed the "German Forrest Gump."

German extreme athlete Jonas Deichmann set a world record after completing his 106th long-distance triathlon.

The Ironman distance includes 3.8 kilometers (2.4 miles) of swimming, 180 kilometers of cycling and 42 kilometers of running.

It comes two weeks after Germany's Laura Lindemann won first place in the 2024 Paris Olympics' mixed triathlon relay.

What else do we know about Deichmann's record?

"New world record, 106th. Awesome," Deichmann said. The previous record holder was the UK's Sean Conway, who reached 105 consecutive days last year.

"This has been my life for eight or nine months now, there hasn't been time for anything else. It's so cool to finally be here now."

Deichmann aims to continue the long-distance triathlon until reaching 120 consecutive days. He began the challenge on May 9 and plans to finish on September 5.

He said he was supporting charity organizations as part of the challenge.

"With my challenge, I am supporting the Laureus Sports for Good Foundation and the children's and youth fire brigades in the district of Roth," Deichmann said.

The 'German Forrest Gump' aims to continue competing for 120 consecutive days Image: Pia Bayer/dpa/picture alliance

'German Forrest Gump'

Deichmann was born in Stuttgart in Germany's southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg.

Between September 2020 and November 2021, he completed a triathlon around the world covering a distance of 120 long-distance triathlons, netting him the monicker of "German Forrest Gump."

In 2023, he completed a double crossing of the United States. He cycled 5,500 kilometers from New York to Los Angeles and then walked back to New York.

Deichmann ended the journey by running the New York marathon.

sdi/rc (dpa, SID)