World Cup: Germany's defense to be tested against Morocco

Germany head into the World Cup in poor form, with defensive woes popping up in recent pre-tournament friendlies. The issue may not lie in the backline, however, but rather in the team's pressing strategy.

As Martina Voss-Tecklenburg plots Germany's smooth progression out of the World Cup group stage, one glaring issue looms large over this talented squad: counter attacks.

It's a weakness that was brutally exposed against Vietnam and Zambia during the pre-tournament training camp in Germany, with both sides capitalizing on Germany's desire to dominate games with possession and a high pressing line.

German goalkeeper Merle Frohms, however, told DW during a media pool that the real problem had nothing to do with the defense.

"It's down to our offensive game and the fact that we defend very high and put the opponent under pressure," she explained.

"Those situations wouldn't arise if we were more defensive. But that's up to us to figure it out, because that's how we want to play."

Individual errors higher up the pitch exposed Germany in a 3-2 loss against Zambia, while missed opportunities provided Vietnam with chances to quickly coast up the pitch in a 2-1 win.

Against Morocco in their Group H opener, they will come up against a highly-structured team who are technically proficient and have rapid pace on the wings. Solutions are required quickly.

Morocco pose unknown threat

Morocco aren't at this World Cup just to enjoy their debut appearance; under coach Reynald Pedros they have confidence in their ability to surprise.

Normally a team that prefers to control the ball, Morocco will likely take a more cautious approach against Germany, according to Radio Mars journalist Amine Birouk, who says pacey wingers Fatima Tagnaout and Sakina Ouzraoui could cause familiar chaos for Germany.

"They can use counter attacks to create good chances," Birouk told DW. "They have very technical players, with speed in the front line, and also good defensive organization.

"It was a big moment getting a coach like Pedros. To have a coach of such experience, giving that experience to these girls, he changed the face of the team.

"Morocco don't only want good results, they want to give a good image of African and Arab football."

If Germany are to avoid a repeat of their woes against Vietnam and Zambia, their pressing and pressure game has to lift. And one woman could prove essential to that.

Morocco are pumped up for their World Cup debut Image: AFP/Getty Images

Lina Magull integral to Germany's gameplan

Germany's gameplan lives and dies on their intensity high up the pitch and when that stutters, their structure can come undone.

Lina Magull is a creative artist whose movement, vision and defense-splitting passing in the No.10 role marks her out as one of the team's most dangerous players.

Breaking down a stubborn Moroccan unit is up to the whole team, but much depends on Magull's form as well.

"It's difficult to find solutions or create chances against teams that are mostly focused on defense," she explained.

"Spaces are really tight and it's important you're constantly moving, even if it feels unnecessary at times."

Magull reiterates the importance of movement a number of times. Her ability to drop deeper and pick up the ball can also create space for others and she often rotates with midfielders Lena Oberdorf and Sara Däbritz to tease opposition out of position.

"You always try to offer yourself in tighter spaces, receive balls and then play that decisive pass into the final third. And try to be in the box at the right time for a goal. But as a team we have to make sure that we try to move a lot and direct our focus towards goal."

As well as movement, Germany's high pressing and ability to win the second ball is crucial to a well-functioning unit.

"It's so important for us to be able to press up front," Magull explained.

"If we lose the ball up there, to start counter-pressing immediately so we can get back to the opponent's goal faster. Defensive work is incredibly important and all 11 players need to work in tandem.

"That makes us a German team – that we work hard defensively in order to be successful in the end."

Lina Magull is crucial to Germany's gameplan Image: Murad Sezer/REUTERS

Missing players don't make Germany's job easier

Unfortunately, Magull and Germany will most likely be missing another two of their star players against Morocco. Center-back marshall Marina Hegering has hardly trained due to a bruised heel, while Oberdorf has only been partaking in light duties with a thigh problem.

Both are big losses for Germany, with Oberdorf's absence in particular affecting Magull's ability to roam free and concentrate on her offensive game.

"She's really important because in Obi [Oberdorf] we have someone who simply clears up everything in that [defensive midfield] role," Magull told DW.

"Knowing she's there definitely gives you security. That's great for me, because then I can take riskier moves where I might lose the ball, knowing that Lena is behind me."

While Germany have ready-made replacements in Sjoeke Nüsken for defense and a choice between Sydney Lohmann, Melanie Leupolz and Lena Lattwein in midfield, it's not an ideal situation as they bid to iron out their structural issues. What's certain is that Germany won't change their gameplan.

"Of course you prepare yourself for every opponent mentally, but you also concentrate on your own game," said Felicitas Rauch. "I always want my opponent to orientate themselves around me."

It's admirable, and fairly common among top nations who have the talent and resources to develop intricate tactical structures, however it can be a fine line to arrogance when a team refuses to consider a change in approach.

Germany's defense were far too often left at sea in those friendly matches against Zambia and Vietnam. In a World Cup, such errors can prove fatal.

