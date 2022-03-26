Germany's Raum, Musiala shine against Israel

Germany made light work of Israel in the first of a friendly doubleheader, with a match against the Netherlands in Amsterdam to follow. This was a night when German pair David Raum and Jamal Musiala caught the eye.

Germany 2-0 Israel, Sinsheim

(Havertz 36', Werner 45+1)

Germany did the business in this friendly against Israel, but a missed penalty in the second half represented a night when Hansi Flick's side impressed in flashes but struggled to secure a scoreline that reflected their dominance.

Israel missed a penalty in the dying seconds, too, a feather in the cap for Kevin Trapp, but Germany were comfortable and there was a lot to like about how Jamal Musiala controlled the game for periods. David Raum's explosive contribution down the left flank, along with the assist for the opening goal, made him the game's standout player.

This fixture is always symbolic, of course, with football having played a part in the warming relations between these two nations. The friendship of German football coaching legend Hennes Weisweiler and Emmanuel Scheffer, the coach that led Israel to the 1970 World Cup, is testament to that. Indeed, Israel forward Munas Dabbur plies his trade in the stadium that this friendly was played in, the home of Hoffenheim.

Musiala, right, and Raum, left, enjoyed influential games Image: Marc Schueler/IMAGO

Raum in the room, Musiala orchestrating

On the field, Dabbur and Israel were eclipsed by David Raum, also on home turf as a Hoffenheim player. A consistent outlet on the left, he bedeviled Israel time and time again with his incisive deliveries. It was Raum's delivery from a corner, though, that led to the opening goal. After Ilkay Gündogan whispered in his ear, Raum whipped the corner into the near post, where Kai Havertz flicked it in.

Germany doubled their advantage with the final kick of the first half, with Gündogan providing the assist himself this time for Timo Werner, who deftly steered the ball into the bottom corner beyond Israel goalkeeper Ofir Marciano, who kept the hosts at bay on numerous occasions.

Ultimately, though, the Chelsea pair came up trumps again in the box for Germany as the work behind the scenes by Mads Buttgereit, Germany's set-piece coach working under Flick. How delighted he will be to see both of Germany's goals coming from dead balls.

Musiala, too, enjoyed a distinguished performance. The Bayern playmaker isn't always the first choice under Julian Nagelsmann but he is supremely gifted, and he displayed here why Flick has complete trust in him, orchestrating play between midfield and attack, weaving routes through the opposing defense.

Julian Weigl returned to the international fold for the first time since 2017, after five years in the international wilderness. Thomas Müller appeared in the second half for his 111th cap of an illustrious Germany career — but his missed penalty which rattled the post will disappoint the Bayern forward, who would have gone past Michael Ballack in the all-time list for Germany and level with Uwe Seeler, on 43 goals.

Israel were compact and stoic and contained Germany, and even enjoyed a couple of forays forward in the second half — but missed their chance at a consolation when Yonatan Cohen's late, late penalty was cast aside by Trapp.

