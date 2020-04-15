 Germany′s data chief tells ministries WhatsApp is a no-go | News | DW | 17.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany's data chief tells ministries WhatsApp is a no-go

Germany's data privacy chief has told federal bodies not to use WhatsApp, amid concerns that it feeds Facebook with data. Ulrich Kelber said it appeared that the government has failed to establish enough safe services.

WhatsApp logo displayed on a phone screen, smartphone and keyboard are seen in this multiple exposure illustration (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/N. Economou)

Date privacy commissioner Ulrich Kelber said any use of WhatsApp was prohibited for federal ministries and institutions, even if some had resorted to using it during the current pandemic.

In a letter to branches of the federal government, Kelber said that bodies must respect, and not neglect, data protection "even in these difficult times."

Read more: WhatsApp in India — Scourge of violence-inciting fake news tough to tackle

He stressed that federal entities were obliged to uphold Germany law and had a role model function.

The Düsseldorf newspaper Handelsblatt said Kelber, previously a Social Democrat (SPD) federal parliamentarian, was reacting to complaints from citizens about the use of WhatsApp by unnamed federal authorities.

"Just by sending messages, metadata is delivered to WhatsApp every time," said Kelber, adding that it could be assumed that these data snippets were then forwarded directly to Facebook, WhatsApp's parent concern.

Read more: Security lapses plague messaging and video apps

"These contribute, even if only as a small piece of the mosaic, to the increased storage of personal profiles," he wrote, referring to IP addresses and locations.

WhatsApp, cited in Handelblatt's Monday edition, rebutted Kelber's warning, saying the messaging service did not forward user data to Facebook — for example, to enable more accurately the distribution of online advertising.

Watch video 03:15

DW investigation finds private Whatsapp groups can still be found online

 "WhatsApp cannot read messages because they are encrypted throughout by default," said its spokesman. 

Only the people who sent messages to each other could read them — but not WhatsApp, Facebook or anyone else, asserted the commercial service.

In recent weeks, Kelber has also entered debate in Germany about plans to create viral tracing and vaccination apps, warning that a person's health data must be especially protected in the online realm.

ipj/rc (AFP, KNA)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Teens in Germany sharing more 'brutal' content in chat groups

Videos depicting horrific violence and rape have been found circulating in high school students' chat groups across the country. Youngsters are often unaware of the consequences of being caught with illegal content. (19.02.2020)  

WhatsApp security flaw: Thousands of links to groups can still be easily found online

A DW journalist recently discovered WhatsApp links that lead to closed groups could be found with a simple Google search. (27.02.2020)  

New coronavirus study recalls Germany's 'Patient Zero'

Interviews with 16 patients infected by a visiting Chinese colleague at a company in southern Germany reaffirms that the virus often stays hidden. Most of them exhibited no or only mild symptoms, researchers say. (17.05.2020)  

Related content

WhatsApp - Instant-Messaging-Dienst

Security lapses plague messaging and video apps 15.04.2020

One day the coronavirus may well be remembered as a driver for messaging and digital conferencing services. But the sensitive nature of information makes using them a game of trade-offs in which security isn't absolute.

Belgien Mark Zuckerberg in Brüssel

EU threatens tougher hate-speech rules after Facebook meeting 17.02.2020

Tech giants could face tougher penalties in the EU if they fail to adequately curb hate speech. The news comes ahead of expected proposals to curb the dominance of companies such as Facebook, Apple, Google and Amazon.

USA San Jose Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg rejects call from US lawmaker to break up Facebook 20.09.2019

The social media mogul visited Washington as US lawmakers consider new privacy legislation regulating digital security and user data. One Republican lawmaker called on Zuckerberg to sell off Instagram and WhatsApp.

Advertisement