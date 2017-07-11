 Germany′s COVID rate exceeds critical 100 in 100,000 rate | News | DW | 21.03.2021

News

Germany's COVID rate exceeds critical 100 in 100,000 rate

The seven-day incidence of new coronavirus infections has exceeded the critical benchmark of 100. The significant rise in case numbers is likely to dominate top discussions on COVID-19 restrictions scheduled for Monday.

A pedestrian walks past a closed retail shop on the Cologne shopping mile

The 7-day incidence rate plays a key role in determining lockdown severity

The number of new infections per 100,000 residents for the whole of Germany rose to 103.9 across the past even days, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said Sunday.

That figure exceeds to crucial 100 per 100,000 mark, which plays a key role in deciding the emergency brake mechanism for tightening lockdown rules that were recently eased.

Within one day, 13,733 new Corona infections were also reported on Sunday — up from 10,790 cases a week ago. The seven-day incidence was 79 a week ago. It recently rebounded after temporarily falling below 60 in February.

The number of confirmed cases in Germany since the start of the pandemic increased  to 2,659,516, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. Fatalities rose by 99, bringing the total to 74,664, the tally showed.

More to come…

rc/aw (AFP, dpa)

