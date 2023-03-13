Germany's controversial Synodal Way of the Catholic Church

A small revolution? No, but the German Synodal Way has paved the way for reform to change Church practices on same-sex couples and lay preaching.

"The Holy Spirit expresses itself, above all, in the wisdom of an assembly," said the president of the German Bishops' Conference, Bishop Georg Bätzing, at the end of the plenary assembly of the "Synodal Way" in Frankfurt Cathedral on Saturday.

Three years ago, at the end of January 2020, a service there also marked the beginning of the first assembly of the "Synodal Path": a long conversation of Christian laity and bishops to make the Catholic Church, which was heavily shaken by abuse scandals, more credible and fit for the future again.

The fifth Synodal Assembly of German Catholics yielded some progress on reform measures Image: Heiko Becker/REUTERS

Synodality and synods have been high on the agenda in the Catholic Church since Pope Francis took office ten years ago. The word "synod," which comes from Greek, means common path. The term "together" is important to the pope. Looking at challenges together; arguing, praying, and finding a path together. But also staying together.

In 2019, the approximately 65 German Catholic bishops unanimously decided to embark on this "Synodal Way" with the Catholics in Germany. But the bishops' unanimity was gone even before the first stage of the journey because a smaller bloc of Church superiors repeatedly opposed opening and reforms.

Nevertheless, a reform process eventually got underway. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there were five plenary assemblies and regional conferences, thousands of hours of discussions, and countless kilograms of discussion papers.

Lessons learned from sexual abuse scandals

Right from the start, the core idea was to work through the reasons for sexual violence in the Church to prevent such assaults in the future. In other words, the bishops also wanted to come to terms with the pitfalls of clerical power and abuse of power.

But then many other issues came up: Achieving gender justice in the Church; making it possible for women to be ordained for Church offices; practicing respect instead of exclusion when it comes to sexual minorities; participation of the congregation in Church decisions. It was said again and again that it was a modernization process to bring the Catholic Church into the present.

Catholic Church and reform To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In the beginning, observers feared that the "Synodal Way" might fail. Occasionally individual, mostly conservative, representatives withdrew. Sometimes there were warning signals from Rome. And some churches in other European countries perceived the determined action of the German Catholics as a threat or a challenge — and tried to keep their distance.

Reactionary circles and well-known bishops abroad labeled the German "Synodal Way" as unique: The Catholic Church in Germany, the land of the Reformation, was accused of apostasy.

That changed. At the last plenary assembly of the "Synodal Way," there were now official representatives from Australia and the Philippines, Tanzania, and Peru, from Belgium, Finland, Sweden, and Italy.

Worldwide dimension of the Church crisis

It is becoming increasingly clear that the scandal of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church has a worldwide dimension. Victims have now spoken out on every continent. And in many regions, this has plunged the Church into crisis. In Germany, the "Synodal Way" passed a total 15 resolutionsduring its years of work. Some of them had concrete effects: For example, employees whose lifestyles do not conform to Church guidelines can no longer be dismissed, for example, if they enter into a same-sex civil partnership or remarry after a divorce.

The Catholic Church wants to recognize gender diversity. The training of clergy is to be reformed. And soon women will be allowed to preach in many places. The fact that there will soon be blessing ceremonies for same-sex couples was celebrated as a success — although some courageous clergymen have already been practicing this for a while.

But the "Synodal Way" has reached no agreement on revising celibacy regulations for priests or allowing female deacons.

This time the meeting took pains to avoid a scandal like that at the fourth plenary assembly of the "Synodal Way". At that time, also in Frankfurt, a text was put to a vote, which reformulated the Catholic sexual doctrine according to modern knowledge. It reached the two-thirds majority of the 220 delegates, but not of the participating bishops. And with that, it failed.

This time, the bishops insisted, even at the last minute before the final session, on more cautious formulations and opposed concrete demands. At the same time, the frustration of other delegates grew. The plenary assembly repeatedly appeared tense, even aggressive, for hours on end.

The Catholic Church in Crisis To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The pope's critical gaze



Pope Francis and the Vatican have repeatedly been criticalof the consultative process of the Catholic Church in Germany and its controversial measures.

On occasion, the Vatican has been seen to have been instrumentalized by arch-conservative German bishops. But it is not new that the Vatican is wary of the Catholic Church in Germany, as it is financially strong and tends to be considered theologically open. After all, 500 years ago Martin Luther, the reformer from central Germany, caused the Roman Church to split, giving rise to the Protestant Church.

During the meeting in Frankfurt, Antwerp Bishop Johan Bonny described how the Catholic bishops of Belgium faced the Vatican. In the Belgian Catholic Church, church blessings for same-sex couples have been possible since last year — although a good year earlier the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith had expressly forbidden such blessings.

But, Bonny explained, a few months ago, during a visit by the Belgian bishops to the Vatican, they were not confronted by the pope: "This is their decision," Francis said. And stressed how important it was to him that the bishops were united. Bonny's remarks showed how much the Catholic Church is on the move. And they also show how unpredictable the Vatican is.

Bishop Georg Bätzing (l) presented Germany's Synodal Way to Pope Francis (r) in the Vatican. Image: Deutsche Bischofskonferenz/dpa/picture alliance

World meeting in Rome

In light of the abuse issue and the topic of modernization, the Vatican urged each of the national bishops' conferences around the world to discuss ideas for reform.

In recent weeks, international church meetings have already been held to pool the results. And the first of two worldwide synods is scheduled for October in Rome. Perhaps the universal Roman Catholic Church has never been so much a collection of different perspectives and expectations, that also favor different theologies. It is clear that Francis is pushing for an open Church in times of global injustice, closer to the plight of people.

In Frankfurt, the sheer relief could be felt at the end of the Synodal Way. "We are now switching the format of synodality to be permanent," said Bishop Bätzing. And the president of the Central Committee of German Catholics, Irme Stetter-Karp, who had jointly chaired the "Synodal Way" with Bätzing, emphasized: "Whoever takes the abuse scandal seriously must clearly work on structural changes." And structural changes are not revolutionary, but rather tough work.

This article was originally written in German.

