Germany's conservative CDU sees Angela Merkel's critic Friedrich Merz wanting to take over

Friedrich Merz is a corporate lawyer who comes from a rural area of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia. He first entered the Bundestag in 1994. Even back then, Angela Merkel and Friedrich Merz stood for different camps within the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Merkel was supported by the younger members of the party, Merz was distinctly conservative. Inthe battle to lead the party's Bundestag parliamentary group in 2002, Merz then had to subordinate himself to the emergent Angela Merkel — and finally, sulkily, left the party leadership in 2004 and the Bundestag in 2009. For the next few years, he made a career in business, most recently as the head of the German branch of a major US investment company.

Friedrich Merz and Angela Merkel have long been rivals within the CDU party

When Merkel announced in 2018 that she would step back as party chairwoman, Merz announced his candidacy — and lost again, to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. With Kramp-Karrenbauer having stepped aside following a series of gaffes, Merz took his chance again.

Comeback in old age

Merz sees opportunities for Europe in global competition only if it is economically, financially, and strategically strong enough toward Asia and above all China, toward Russia and the US. He is a staunch European. Before entering the Bundestag he was a lawmaker in the European Parliament for five years.

And he has strong transatlantic connections. Nobody from the CDU leadership has been to the US in the past decade more often than Merz. The country's economic liberalism both impresses and shapes him. "We'd get along fine," said Merz of Donald Trump early in November, when he estimated a second term for the US president.

Merz promotes economic policy renewal and complains about bureaucratic hurdles for companies because of regulatory requirements, for example, environmental protection. Many in the party agree and have high hopes for him.

But at the same time, the Catholic Merz stands for an image of society that in some respects is opposed to the liberalization of the CDU over the past 20 years: In 1997 Merz voted in the Bundestag — along with more than 130 Union lawmakers — against a law change making rape within a marriage a criminal offense. When a left-wing politician brought this up on Twitter in December, Merz attempted legal proceedings to suppress it. And failed.

A pilot doing taxes in the pub

A brilliant speaker, he sometimes falters when he comes under pressure. He once suggested the possibility of being able to write a tax return "on a beer mat," instead of having to fill out pages of forms. However, he couldn't answer how this would be implemented in practice.

Friedrich Merz threw his weight behind chancellor candidate Armin Laschet in the election campaign

In 2020, the multi-millionaire with a pilot's license labeled it a "debate of envy" when opposition politicians proposed a wealth tax to offset the economic shocks caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and place a greater burden on the rich who had become richer during the crisis.

Following the CDU/CSU election defeat in September 2021, the CDU/CSU party youth, who used to be Merz's staunchest supporters, began to question whether Merz could shape the party's future.

Tilman Kuban, leader of the conservatives' youth organization said in an interview with private broadcasters RTL and ntv in mid-October: "Above all, we need more young, fresh and unused heads in the party leadership. Friedrich Merz is a smart person, who can be in an advisory role and as a supporter." However, it will only work in the future with a "healthy mix" of young and old, Kuban said, adding, "In recent years, we just didn't have that."

Third attempt, now with a team

When Friedrich Merz announced his candidature as party chairman on November 16, he said this would be a team effort.

He proposed the former Berlin health senator Mario Czaja (46) as future secretary-general and suggested the 34-year-old Bundestag parliamentarian Christina Stumpp from Baden-Württemberg as deputy secretary-general — a post that still needs to be created.

The signal is clear: Merz wants to win back young voters, many of whom had turned to the neoliberal FDP and the Greens in September's general election.

This article has been translated from German. It was first published in October 2021 and has been updated to reflect the latest developments.

