Germany's citizenship reform takes effect

As the German government's much-anticipated citizenship reform comes into force, DW outlines the key changes for non-Germans hoping for naturalization.

More people are set to become German citizens as the government's new citizenship reforms finally come into effect on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

The liberalization means that Germany will for the first time allow multiple citizenship on principle — rather than as an exception for EU and Swiss nationals and those who can prove "special hardships."

"Finally, our law is doing justice to our diverse society," Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a recent statement. "Finally, we recognize the life stories and achievements of many people in our country who immigrated a long time ago and have helped our country to move forward. The message is very clear: You belong to Germany!"

Around 14% of the population in Germany do not have German citizenship. According to government statistics, 168,545 people were naturalized in Germany in 2022 — just 3.1% of foreign nationals who have been living in Germany for at least 10 years, though the number has been rising in recent years.

That number is set to increase substantially in the coming year: State governments across Germany have already reported a rise in applications.

The new rules will give new rights to non-Germans who have been living in Germany for some time. Here are the main changes:

Multiple nationalities

Applicants to become naturalized citizens will no longer have to give up their previous nationality to become German.

Accelerated procedure

Instead of the previous eight years, people will be able to obtain German citizenship after just five years.

Special achievements rewarded

For something the German Interior Ministry calls "special achievements in integration," naturalization will be possible after just three years. Such achievements might include not only learning German, excellence at school or in professional life, engaging in civic life, or running for political office.

Easier access to citizenship for children

All children born in Germany to foreign parents will in future acquire German citizenship without reservation and will be able to retain the citizenship of their parents if at least one parent has been living in Germany lawfully for more than five years and has permanent residency.

The controversial "option regulation" — which forced the children of foreign parents to choose a nationality at 18 — is now abolished.

Special recognition for 'guest worker' generation

The so-called guest worker generation — mainly Turkish people who moved to Germany in the 1960s to work in industry — will no longer have to take a naturalization test. They simply have to prove oral language skills to gain German citizenship. Many are expected to use this opportunity.

Earning a living

Though the new rules apply to everyone in principle, applicants for naturalization will still have to prove that they can earn their own living (though again, people from the guest worker generation can still apply regardless).

Edited by: Rina Goldenberg

