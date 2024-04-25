Germany's China envoy summoned by Beijing over spying claims

Germany's ambassador to China says she was summoned by Chinese authorities after four Germans were arrested on suspicion of spying for Beijing.

The German ambassador to China said on Thursday that she had been summoned by Chinese authorities to answer questions about the arrests of four Germans this week who are suspected of spying for Beijing.

"After four Germans were arrested this week for allegedly spying for Chinese secret services, I was summoned to the MFA [ministry of foreign affairs] today," Patricia Flor wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding that it was "a quite telling move."

Using the summons as "a good opportunity to explain a few things," she insisted that "We do not tolerate espionage in Germany, regardless of which country it comes from [and] we protect our democracy and our constitutional state by constitutional means."

She concluded: "The Federal Public Prosecutor General conducts the investigations. In the end, an independent court will decide on the accusations."

Germany arrests suspected China spies

Four German citizens were arrested earlier this week, including an aide to nationalist politician Maximilian Krah, the top candidate for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the upcoming European elections.

According to state prosecutors, the aide is accused of acting as an agent for a foreign security service and of passing on details of proceedings in the European Parliament to Beijing.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who visited the Chinese capital and held talks with President Xi Jinping just a week ago, said the spying allegations concerning the far-right MEP were "very worrying" and would be investigated.

Another man and a married couple were also arrested in the states of Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia, one of whom is accused of acquiring information on "innovative technologies" with "military use" on behalf of China.

The arrests have deepened concerns about the extent of Chinese espionage in Germany, and prompted an angry response from Beijing.

A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said the accusations were aimed at "smearing and suppressing China" and "destroying the atmosphere of cooperation between China and Europe."

The spokesperson called on the German investigators to "give up their cold war mentality."

mf/wmr (AFP, dpa)