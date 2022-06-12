  1. Skip to content
Germany's children's ward are overwhelmed

Anna Carthaus | Tessa Clara Walther
December 6, 2022

Children’s wards across Germany have been overwhelmed in recent weeks by a surge in cases of the respiratory syncytial virus. COVID-19 lockdowns kept the virus at bay, but as restrictions are relaxed, the infection is spreading.

