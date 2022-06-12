Germany's children's ward are overwhelmed

HealthGermanyGermany's children's ward are overwhelmedTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHealthGermanyAnna Carthaus | Tessa Clara Walther12/06/2022December 6, 2022Children’s wards across Germany have been overwhelmed in recent weeks by a surge in cases of the respiratory syncytial virus. COVID-19 lockdowns kept the virus at bay, but as restrictions are relaxed, the infection is spreading. https://p.dw.com/p/4KZV5Advertisement