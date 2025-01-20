Scholz says US ties 'vital' ahead of Trump inauguration

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the US his country's closest ally and highlighted Washington's role in the development of democracy in West Germany.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed the importance of trans-Atlantic relations and European self-reliance on Monday ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.

Scholz told the Rheinische Post newspaper that "trans-Atlantic relations are vital for Germany and Europe."

He also highlighted the US' role in the development of democracy in West Germany and NATO's role as a guarantor of Germany's security, reaffirming the US as Germany's closest ally.

"That is why we need stable relations with the US," he said.

The chancellor said he had two phone conversations with Trump, describing them as "very friendly and good talks."

Scholz also emphasized Europe's strategic advantages saying that "as a community of more than 400 million Europeans" the region has economic might and can "build on our own strength."

At the same time, Scholz said Europeans respect internationally agreed-upon rules, one of them being that "borders must not be moved by force." Trump has recently made comments about acquiring Greenland and the Panama Canal, and turning Canada into a US state.

Two-thirds of Germans expect ties to get worse: poll

Meanwhile, a YouGov poll published Monday showed that 67% of Germans expect US-Germany relations to worsen under Trump.

While 17% said they believed the relationship will remain unchanged, only 8% expected ties to improve.

In the YouGov survey of 2,078 people, only 6% of the respondents thought that Trump's presidency could have a positive impact on the German economy. Some two-thirds said they expected Trump to have an adverse impact on the economy.

Trump is due to be sworn in as the next US president in Washington on Monday, returning to the White House for a second term.

ss/nm (AFP, dpa)