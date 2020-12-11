Germany’s Champions League and Europa League exploits highlight national team failures

This was a week to celebrate for German clubs.

All six Bundesliga teams progressed from their Champions League and Europa League groups, achieving something only La Liga could match. It's a clear sign of how far the Bundesliga has come in recent years.

Borussia Dortmund topped their group, RB Leipzig showed maturity in a winner-takes-all game against Manchester United, Borussia Mönchengladbach came through a group of death and Bayern Munich remain the best club team on the continent. Throw in Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim's solid work in the Europa League and it paints a promising picture.

Germany's exports are performing well too. Chelsea's German trio of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Antonio Rüdiger, Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Real Madrid's Toni Kroos and Manchester City's Ilkay Gündogan will all be among those lining up in the last 16 of the Champions League in February.

German football is riding the crest of a wave as 2020 gives way to 2021.

Success failing to translate

German players are getting the minutes at the game's elite level, they make up one of the largest proportions of players at Europe's most successful clubs right now and Bayern Munich has a team built around a German core.

Meanwhile, Germany recently ranked 13th in the FIFA Rankings, lower than Denmark and narrowly ahead of Wales and Senegal. Clearly there's a disconnect between what German players are able to achieve in their club colors and in the national team jersey.

"It is important that a large proportion of the players play internationally," said Bayern coach Hansi Flick after his team's 2-0 win over Lokomotive Moscow on Wednesday. "It adds value [to the national team]."

Germany players Toni Kroos and Jonas Hoffmann in Champions League action for Real Madrid and Gladbach, respectively.

Flick should know. His 12 years as Joachim Löw's assistant equipped him with an insight of what makes a successful international team. Since Flick's departure from the national team, Löw has had Thomas Schneider and Marcus Sorg as his assistant coaches.

Promise of youth

Following the news that Löw will remain Germany's coach until the 2021 European Championship at least, it is clear that the German FA (DFB) don't see Löw as the problem for Germany's international woes.

But with Germany's key players both excelling at the top end of the club game and approaching the peak years of their careers, their failures at international level become all the more puzzling.