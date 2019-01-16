Germany's CDU slams YouTuber Rezo over political viral video

Christian Democratic Union (CDU) politicians went on the defensive Wednesday after a popular YouTuber published a 55-minute video criticizing the party.

In what he called a "destruction video," German YouTuber "Rezo" slammed the CDU for failing to tackle critical issues, saying they have shown "gross incompetence" on climate change, security, intellectual property rights and narcotics policy, among other areas.

He said the government, which includes the Social Democrats, was "destroying our lives and our future." Rezo said he spent weeks researching the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU). The video, which included statistics on Germany's wealth and gender gaps as well as foreign policy, has been seen nearly 4 million times since going online on Saturday.

"You say that young people should be political, then you have to handle it when they think your politics are shit," Rezo said.

Angry politicians

But party officials hit back. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Chancellor Angela Merkel's successor as CDU leader, accused him of spouting nonsense, saying, "I asked myself why we weren't for that matter responsible for the seven plagues in ancient Egypt."

"He is using his right to freedom of expression," said CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak, who accused Rezo of propagating false claims about the party. "But that isn't journalism."

Party officials accused him of spreading false information about the CDU

'Too much about refugees'

However, not all CDU politicians were critical of Rezo. German lawmaker Thomas Jarzombek said the debate surrounding the video showed the party has "talked too much about refugees in recent years and too little about climate protection."

Tiemo Wölken, a Social Democrat in the European Parliament and fellow YouTuber, said it is "silly" to rebuke Rezo for the video.

"I am grateful for the debate spurred on by Rezo's video," Wölken said.

Rezo published the video days before EU citizens take part in critical elections for the next European Parliament. In the video, he called on voters to take to the polls, but warned against voting for far-right parties, such as the Alternative for Germany (AfD).

From AKK to Ziemiak: 10 German political names to know in 2019 Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer: Up, up and AKK for the CDU? We start our list with the name that's most difficult for foreigners to pronounce. AKK, as Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is often known, has taken over from Angela Merkel as head of the Christian Democratic Union and must try to heal divisions between the party's conservative and centrist wings. It's a crucial task, one which may affect whether Merkel sees out the remainder of her term as chancellor.

From AKK to Ziemiak: 10 German political names to know in 2019 Robert Habeck: Bringing Greens even more into the mainstream? The possible threat to Merkel is down to a new generation of pragmatic, stylish leaders embodied by no one better than Green party co-leader Robert Habeck. His influence has led many people in Germany to talk about conservative-Green coalitions as being the way of the future. Habeck will be instrumental in determining the course the environmentalists choose to take in 2019.

From AKK to Ziemiak: 10 German political names to know in 2019 Michael Kretschmer: Can he keep Saxony safe for Merkel? Of the four regional elections in 2019, the one in Saxony is arguably the most significant. Saxony has always been a conservative stronghold. The CDU has led every government there since German reunification in 1990. But incumbent State Premier Michael Kretschmer (above right) faces a tough re-election battle, with the CDU polling only around 30 percent. A loss here would have major repercussions.

From AKK to Ziemiak: 10 German political names to know in 2019 Kevin Kühnert: Will he persuade the SPD to ditch the grand coalition? Many Social Democrats are unhappy with the party's "GroKo" coalitions with Merkel's conservatives, seeing them as a betrayal of Social Democratic values and a reason for the SPD's precipitous plummet in the polls. The party is scheduled to re-evaluate its current partnership at the end of 2019, so expect to hear a lot from the leader of the No GroKo movement, youth chapter leader Kevin Kühnert.

From AKK to Ziemiak: 10 German political names to know in 2019 Christian Lindner: Will the FDP give Jamaica another shot? Should the government fall apart, there will be immediate calls for a Jamaica coalition between the conservatives, Greens and the center-right Free Democrats. FDP leader Christian Lindner scuppered that idea in late 2017 after the last election, but has indicated he would be receptive to a tripartite political alliance if Merkel were no longer chancellor. He may play kingmaker in late 2019.

From AKK to Ziemiak: 10 German political names to know in 2019 Bodo Ramelow: First and last Left party state premier? Another key regional election is in Thuringia, where incumbent Bodo Ramelow is the first and only state premier to come from the Left party, the successor to the socialist party in Communist East Germany. Whether he can fend off challenges from traditional conservatives and far-right populists will say a lot about the future of leftist parties in the economically lagging eastern part of Germany.

From AKK to Ziemiak: 10 German political names to know in 2019 Frank-Walter Steinmeier: Will he have to broker a government again? The German presidency is largely ceremonial, but when the parties are having trouble forming a government the president springs into action as a mediator. Frank-Walter Steinmeier did this after Merkel struggled to form a coalition following the 2017 election. Should the government break down in late 2019, the pragmatic SPD man and former German foreign minister would be called on again.

From AKK to Ziemiak: 10 German political names to know in 2019 Jörg Urban: Can the AfD win outright in Saxony? The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party heads into 2019 with some of the wind taken out of its sails after the anti-immigration populists were overtaken by the Greens in popularity. The Saxony regional election on September 1 represents the best chance for the AfD to regain lost momentum, and the party hopes regional chairman Jörg Urban can lead them to an outright victory.

From AKK to Ziemiak: 10 German political names to know in 2019 Manfred Weber: Moderate conservative to lead the EU? Manfred Weber is not only leader of the conservative European People's Party (EPP) bloc in the European Parliament; he's also the EPP's candidate for the European Commission presidency in the European election in late May, making him the favorite to replace Jean-Claude Juncker. A smooth political operator, Weber would be the first German to hold Europe's highest political office since 1967.

From AKK to Ziemiak: 10 German political names to know in 2019 Paul Ziemiak: Will a Polish-born youngster drag the CDU to the right? He's 33, staunchly conservative, social-media savvy, Polish-born and the new operational head of Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union. His election as CDU general secretary reflects both the party's diversity and its desire to freshen up and have a counterweight to the centrists Merkel and Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. But will he fall afoul of his two female bosses? Author: Jefferson Chase (Berlin)



ls/sms (dpa, epd)