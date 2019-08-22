Germany's cabinet passes draft bill on aid to coal regions

Germany's cabinet agreed on a draft bill on Wednesday to provide billions of euros of financial aid to regions impacted by plans to phase out coal by 2038.

The draft law envisions funneling €40 billion ($45 billion) over the next two decades to four regions expected to be particularly hit hard by the planned coal phase out to meet the country's climate goals.

Read more: German issues in a nutshell: 'Energiewende'

Thousands of people are employed in the coal industry in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Brandenburg, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt.

Watch video 01:23 What future for coal workers?

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said the financial aid would help the regions implement structural change.

"We want to maintain and expand jobs, sustainably improve the quality of life of people living in the regions, and at the same time make an important contribution to climate protection through the phase-out of coal-fired power generation," Altmaier said.

Read more: Bye bye lignite: Understanding Germany's coal phaseout

The government decided in January that the country should be coal-free by 2038 but has not yet passed a law. The draft bill approved on Wednesday would only come into effect after a bill to phase out coal has been passed.

Altmaier said he expected a separate bill for the coal exit to be submitted in October.

The end of black coal mining in Germany The last shift This will be a melancholy and nostalgic Christmas for the people of Bottrop, especially for the last coal miners and their families. Three days before Christmas Eve, the Prosper-Haniel coal mine — the last black coal mine in Germany — is set to close. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was gifted the last piece of "black gold" to be brought up and see the light of day.

The end of black coal mining in Germany Black gold The coal was initially stored outside for days, like here with the Prosper-Haniel tower in the background. Then it was usually taken by train to the nearest port where it was loaded onto barges or ships to be taken to consumers; a large portion of it was shipped overseas. German hard coal was in demand worldwide for its quality, as long as the price was right.

The end of black coal mining in Germany Holding together proudly The work in the coal mine was not only well paid, the miners were also held in high esteem. Their dirty, exhausting and dangerous work welded the miners together. Even now, they all call one another mate ("kumpel"). Their solidarity and camaraderie were always a reason for professional pride as can be seen here in this photo taken in Bottrop's Prosper-Haniel mine.

The end of black coal mining in Germany Working and living The miner operators built housing for the miners in the immediate vicinity of the pits. In the gardens, workers often kept chickens and pigs. Sometimes they'd even find room for a pigeon coop. Meanwhile, these houses have become very popular. Having a garden in the city is no small luxury.

The end of black coal mining in Germany Mates from Anatolia After World War II, many so-called guest workers from southern Europe and Turkey came to work in the mines alongside colleagues from Silesia and Masuria, both in today's Poland. Many of them decided to stay.

The end of black coal mining in Germany The first cracks The 1950s and 60s were the highpoint of the Ruhr mining industry. And yet, the first cracks in the mining business model were becoming apparent. The coal, which was initially near the surface, soon had to be dug out deeper and deeper — up to 1,500 meters underground. That was very expensive and German coal gradually became less competitive on the international market.

The end of black coal mining in Germany Bad for the environment For decades the Ruhr area was notorious for its bad air. If you lived near a coking plant, freshly laundered sheets would turn dirty if you hung them out on the washing line. The image here depicts a skyline of coal, smokestacks, and smoke in Oberhausen — not far from Bottrop. Today, few people in the area miss these consequences of the coal business.

The end of black coal mining in Germany Unstable ground Even after coal mining is discontinued, it will continue to play an important role in the lives of the people of Ruhr Valley. Time and again, the earth opens up and houses, roads or railway lines are badly damaged by the notoriously unstable ground.

The end of black coal mining in Germany The work is never done In the last 150 years, the Ruhr area has sunk in places by up to 25 meters (82 feet). Without intervention, the groundwater would rise again, transforming the area into a huge lake. So the water has to be pumped out — continuously. This legacy is sometimes referred to as an "eternal cost" for the more-than-five million people who live in the Ruhr area.

The end of black coal mining in Germany What will remain? The omnipresent mining towers have now been demolished for the most part. Huge areas of the former complexes have been made green. Many former industrial monuments — and there are plenty of them — have been transformed into amusement parks — the best example being the Zollverein in Essen, which is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Author: Dirk Kaufmann (tr)



cw/rc (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.