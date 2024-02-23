Germany's Bundestag votes for cannabis legalization

Germany's Bundestag votes for cannabis legalizationPublished February 23, 2024last updated February 23, 2024
What you need to know
- German lower house of parliament approved cannabis legalization bill
- Germans will be able to possess and cultivate marijuana starting April 1
- Bill backed by the German coalition government (center-left SPD, business-focused FDP, environmentalist Greens)
- The conservative Christian Democratic Union, the largest opposition party, rejected the plans
This live blog is now closed. You can read more about what the decision to legalize cannabis means here.
Bundestag votes in favor of legalizing cannabis consumption
German lawmakers have approved the partial legalization of cannabis in the country.
407 parliamentarians voted in favor of the legislation put forward by the ruling coalition, comprising Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), the business-focused Free Democratic Party and the environmentalist Greens.
226 lawmakers rejected the bill. Four MPs abstained.
The governing parties say the new law will facilitate the responsible use of cannabis as it calls for limited legal availability of the drug with numerous rules, regulations and restrictions.
Germans are deeply divided over the measure, with a YouGov poll showing that about 47% of the respondents are somewhat or completely in favor of it while 42% of them somewhat or completely reject the idea.
How does Germany compare to other EU countries?
If Germany passes the cannabis bill, it would join the growing ranks of European countries that have either legalized the drug or decriminalized its usage.
The Netherlands is, perhaps, the best-known example of a cannabis-tolerant country due to the proliferation of coffee shops since the 1970s.
The possession of no more than 5 grams of cannabis has been decriminalized but the cultivation, sale and possession of drugs remains illegal.
Malta currently has the most tolerant laws in the EU, allowing adults to carry up to 7 grams of cannabis and grow up to four plants at home. Smoking marijuana in public, however, is still prohibited.
Luxembourg allows the possession of cannabis in public and the cultivation of up to four plants.
Portugal now treats the consumption and small amounts of cannabis as an administrative offense.
Spain allows private consumption of up to 100 grams of the drug. It is still illegal to consume or possess cannabis in public places.
Several EU countries now allow the use of marijuana and related products for medical reasons.
Germans divided over partial legalization of cannabis
Nearly half of German residents support the proposed partial overturning of the cannabis ban, a survey by YouGov showed Friday.
The poll found that 47% of respondents are somewhat or completely in favor of the proposed law, while 42% of them said they somewhat or completely reject the plans.
Around 11% of the 2,151 people surveyed last week had no strong opinion.
The vote in Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, is a few hours away.
DW fact check: How dangerous is cannabis?
For years, discourse — both online and off — surrounding cannabis legalization has been steeped in falsehoods and claims that, when placed under scrutiny, can't be proven.
They include: is cannabis a gateway drug? Is alcohol more dangerous than cannabis? Can you die from excessive use of cannabis? Does cannabis kill brain cells?
As Germany's lower house of parliament prepares to vote on whether to ease curbs on the drug, DW's fact-checking team took a look at the research and spoke to experts to clarify some of the most popular myths. Read our article here.
Monitoring argument against legalization bill is not strong, health minister says
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, a member of the center-left SPD, rebuked the argument that cannabis should not be legalized, because it would be difficult to monitor or police.
"We will have a certain control effort, but within reasonable limits, and I believe that that this will quickly settle down," he told Phoenix TV on Friday.
"The same argument was used at the time was used to argue against the seatbelt requirement," Lauterbach added.
Some complained that the effort from the 1980s onwards to ensure drivers wear their seatbelts or face a fine would be hard to police.
"Whenever a major new law comes along, we have a monitoring period, especially at the beginning," the health minister said.
The conservative CDU has argued that rules restricting the use or cultivation of cannabis would overburden police and the justice system.
Doctors' group warns against cannabis legalization
The head of the German medical association (BAK) has warned against the legalization of cannabis ahead of Friday's expected Bundestag approval.
"Cannabis has the potential for dependence; around 10% of regular or users of cannabis have an addiction,” Klaus Reinhardt told public broadcaster WDR.
Secondly, regular consumption up to the age of 25 can interfere with the brain maturation process, he added.
“This is a drug that has a high potential for danger and it cannot be legalized.”
Reinhardt fears that legalization would initially allow more people to try the drug:
“I believe that when the ban is overturned, it may tempt people to say, 'Well, it's obviously not that bad, I'll try it out,'” he added.
Why is Germany seeking to legalize marijuana?
Germany's governing coalition believes the current policy of banning the drug has failed, as more and more residents consume cannabis, including many young people. The ruling coalition consists of the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), business-focused Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the environmentalist Greens.
The coalition said the new law will facilitate the responsible use of cannabis as it calls for limited legal availability of the drug with numerous rules, regulations and restrictions.
Starting from April 1, adults will be able to grow up to three cannabis plants at home and possess 50 grams there.
In public, adults will be allowed to have up to 25 grams for their consumption.
As of July 1, cannabis clubs will be allowed for joint cultivation with a maximum of 500 members.
The clubs can pass on a maximum of 25 grams per day or 50 grams per month to members, with a lower monthly limit for 18-21-year-olds.
The law aims to push back on the black market, reduce drug-related crime and curb dealing of cut or toxic substances, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has said.
Green Party health expert Janosch Dahmen called this an "overdue paradigm shift" in drug policy.
Dahmen told DPA news agency that education, prevention, and legal protection for children and teenagers are "the guiding principles of the law."
The safeguards include the banning of cannabis in schools and sports facilities and within sight of them.
Some 18 months after the law comes into force, an assessment is to be made as to its effects on children and young people.
However, the health expert for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Tino Sorge, in opposition, called the law a "historic mistake."
"The government is bringing cannabis close to children and young people and acting like a state-run drug dealer," he said.
There has been considerable other criticism of the plans, including from medical associations and the judiciary, due to concerns over health and criminality.
mm/wd (dpa, KNA)
While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly newsletter Berlin Briefing.