Germany's Bundestag votes for cannabis legalization

02/23/2024 February 23, 2024 How does Germany compare to other EU countries?

If Germany passes the cannabis bill, it would join the growing ranks of European countries that have either legalized the drug or decriminalized its usage.

The Netherlands is, perhaps, the best-known example of a cannabis-tolerant country due to the proliferation of coffee shops since the 1970s.

The possession of no more than 5 grams of cannabis has been decriminalized but the cultivation, sale and possession of drugs remains illegal.

Malta currently has the most tolerant laws in the EU, allowing adults to carry up to 7 grams of cannabis and grow up to four plants at home. Smoking marijuana in public, however, is still prohibited.

Luxembourg allows the possession of cannabis in public and the cultivation of up to four plants.

Portugal now treats the consumption and small amounts of cannabis as an administrative offense.

Spain allows private consumption of up to 100 grams of the drug. It is still illegal to consume or possess cannabis in public places.

Several EU countries now allow the use of marijuana and related products for medical reasons.