Germany's Bundestag votes against Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Bundestag votes for delivering 'long-range weapons' to Ukraine

02/22/2024 February 22, 2024 Bundestag votes for delivering 'long-range weapons' to Ukraine

The German parliament has voted in favor of a motion put forward by the country's ruling coalition, which called for providing "additional, necessary long-range weapons systems and ammunition" to Ukraine.

The measure, however, did not explicitly mention the delivery of the Taurus cruise missile system to Kyiv.

While 382 lawmakers voted for the motion, 284 rejected it and 2 abstained.

There are differences in views among the parties of the ruling coalition as to whether the wording also allows for the delivery of Taurus missiles.

While politicians from the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and environmentalist Greens say that it does, the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) rejects this interpretation.

The vote was held after parliamentarians earlier in the day rejected another, competing motion presented by the opposition center-right Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc, in which they explicitly urged for the supply of the Taurus cruise missile system to Kyiv.

Highlighting divisions within Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition, the FDP head of the Bundestag Defense Committee Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann voted for the opposition motion.