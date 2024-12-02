Germany's Baerbock warns China over Russia support

The German foreign minister has made her second visit to Beijing since taking office. In addition to discusing Russia's war in Ukraine, Baerbock urged China to "engage constructively" over EV tariffs.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is dragging Asia into the country's war with Ukraine during her visit to China on Monday.

Baerbock met with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing, where she discussed allegations that China is supplying drones or drone components to support Moscow's war.

She said that Beijing's support would "impact" the ties between the countries, according to a foreign office statement.

"Drones from Chinese factories and North Korean troops attacking peace in the center of Europe violate our core European security interests," Baerbock said.

While regularly calling for de-escalation, Beijing is considered to be Russia's most important source of support and has not condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine.

EV tariffs on the agenda

Another issue on the agenda during the meeting was trade.

The German foreign minister urged Chinese authorities to "engage constructively" with the European Union over tariffs levied on Chinese electric vehicles.

Germany is one of few European countries to oppose the European Union's tariffs on Chinese EVs, fearing that it could impact the market for German cars in China.

"A level playing field, fair competition and reciprocal market conditions are essential," Baerbock said, according to her spokesperson.

According to a readout from China's Foreign Ministry, Yi said that "the EU's imposition of high anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles violates the principles of fair competition and free trade."

Beijing is considering retaliatory measures, which could impact German carmakers.

During her visit, Baerbock is set to meet representatives of the German business community and raise human rights issues.

This is Baerbock's second visit to China as foreign minister after traveling to the country in April 2023.

ftm/zc (AFP, Reuters, dpa)