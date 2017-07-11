Germany's Baerbock heads to Washington in first US trip

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday underlined the importance of trans-Atlantic ties as she set off for her first visit to the US as top German diplomat.

"The more difficult the times are, the more important strong partnerships are — and as Europeans, we have no partner stronger than the US," she said. "With my trip to Washington, I want to make it very clear ... what great importance we attach to trans-Atlantic relations."

German-US ties hit a comparatively low point during the last US administration under Donald Trump, who was often seen as snubbing traditional allies. The current US government headed by Joe Biden has repeatedly said it wants to restore such alliances to their former status.

Baerbock's first official visit will be a short one, lasting just eight hours. It will include talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Baerbock (r.) already met with Antony Blinken at the recent G7 meeting in Liverpool

Russia in focus

Baerbock's visit, which will involve her second meeting with her US counterpart, comes as Russia has amassed troops near its border with Ukraine, prompting western allegations of a potential invasion.

She said that Europe and the US both agreed that Russia's actions "came with a price tag" and that "the only way out of the crisis is through dialogue."

"We are now entering a decisive phase in which important talks are to take place at various levels. And even though the formats of the talks vary, our messages as trans-Atlantic partners to the government in Moscow are always the same ones," she said.

Despite Baerbock's assertion of a trans-Atlantic unity of response to Russia, the pipeline Nord Stream 2, which is intended to carry Russian gas to Europe, could remain a point of contention.

The US long opposed the project, saying it could lead to an overreliance on Russia for energy needs, though it eventually reached an agreement with Germany on how it could acceptably go ahead.

Baerbock's own party, the Greens, shares the US reservations, but their coalition partners, the Social Democrats, have always been among the pipeline's biggest advocates. Germany is also becoming ever more reliant on imported energy as it shuts down its nuclear and coal facilities.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been completed but awaits final authorization

What else did Baerbock say?

The foreign minister said that the trans-Atlantic partnership was important not only with a view to politics and security, but also to economic issues and climate change.

"The strength of the trans-Atlantic alliance is not measured in tanks and missiles but first and foremost in the way we act in concert when it matters — when basic norms of international law have to be defended and we have to stand up for our common values," she said.

Baerbock also spoke of the storming of the US Capitol last January by rioters protesting the defeat of former US President Donald Trump.

Noting that her visit came a day before the anniversary of the incident, Baerbock said she would discuss with Pelosi ways of defending democracy from external and internal threats.

She also said that Germany would focus on international action to protect the climate during its year at the helm of the G7, which began on January 1.

"And what is decisive with these issues, too, is that we will only be successful if we tackle the challenges together as partners," she said, adding: "This includes strengthening democratic institutions in our own countries as well and making it more visible what enormous value they have for our lives."

tj/msh (dpa, AP)