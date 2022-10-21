  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
Germany's Annalena Baerbock attends Western Balkans conference in Berlin
Annalena Baerbock (C.) hailed the agreements on free movementImage: Janine Schmitz/photothek/IMAGO
PoliticsGermany

Baerbock hails West Balkan free-movement steps

9 minutes ago

Germany's top diplomat says Western Balkan states are taking a vital step toward EU accession by facilitating a common regional market. Among the moves discussed at a Berlin meeting was visa-free travel in the region.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IWn3

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday welcomed pending agreements by Western Balkan countries that would make it possible for people to travel between them without visas and have their university diplomas and professional qualifications mutually recognized.

"These three agreements clear the way for the creation of a common regional market of the Western Balkans," Baerbock said. "By setting up this market, you are taking an important step forward in the EU accession process."  

Baerbock also described the agreements as an important signal for peace as Russia continues its illegitimate invasion of Ukraine.

The deals would be formally signed at a Western Balkans leaders' summit in Berlin in November, she said.

Her remarks came as Baerbock hosted a meeting of West Balkan foreign ministers and EU officials in Berlin.

Family picture from the conference with Annalena Baerbock
The conference was also attended by school students from the West BalkansImage: Christoph Soeder/picture alliance/dpa

Slow accession process

The Western Balkan countries, which include Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Northern Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia, want to join the EU but are at different stages in the accession process.

The European Commission last week recommended that Bosnia-Herzegovina be granted the status of candidate to join the bloc — a status the other five already have — on the understanding that it reinforces democracy and takes other steps.

The Commission says that all the countries need to make more progress in key reforms including rule of law, the fight against corruption and media freedom.

However, some observers say the slow pace of admitting new members to the bloc from the region is leaving scope for Russia and China to gain a foothold.

Baerbock herself said the German government had made it a priority to bring the Western Balkan countries into the EU to guarantee stability and economic progress in the region.

"I call on all of you to speed up your reforms in the interest of your citizens," she told the meeting.

The conference took part within the framework of the "Berlin Process," a format launched by former Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2014 at the first Western Balkan conference in Berlin. The format aims to bolster ties between the Western Balkan states and the EU.  

Foreign ministers from Bulgaria, Greece, Austria, Croatia, Slovenia and the Czech Republic were also present at Friday's meeting.

 tj/wd (dpa, Reuters)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Berlin Briefing newsletter

Berlin Briefing newsletter
www.dw.com
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Two Russian soldiers guard the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant

Ukraine updates: Kyiv warns Russia plans to destroy dam

Conflicts8 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Afrika Ghana Geschäfte geschlossen Handel

Ghana and Zambia race to secure IMF bailouts

Ghana and Zambia race to secure IMF bailouts

Business2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

People carry boxes over a river towards a damaged house

Pakistan's flood victims forced to put rebuilding on hold

Pakistan's flood victims forced to put rebuilding on hold

Catastrophe5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Etgar Keret

Etgar Keret at the Jewish Museum Berlin

Etgar Keret at the Jewish Museum Berlin

Literature9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukraine Krieg | Drohnenangriff auf Kiew

Israel’s Ukraine dilemma?

Israel’s Ukraine dilemma?

Politics10 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

UAE's Muhammad Waseem plays a shot in front of a sign for Saudi oil company Aramco

Cricket T20 World Cup: Enter Saudi Arabia

Cricket T20 World Cup: Enter Saudi Arabia

Sports5 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Satellite image of melting glaciers

Could melting glaciers cause future pandemics?

Could melting glaciers cause future pandemics?

Science4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage