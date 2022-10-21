Baerbock hails West Balkan free-movement steps

Germany's top diplomat says Western Balkan states are taking a vital step toward EU accession by facilitating a common regional market. Among the moves discussed at a Berlin meeting was visa-free travel in the region.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday welcomed pending agreements by Western Balkan countries that would make it possible for people to travel between them without visas and have their university diplomas and professional qualifications mutually recognized.

"These three agreements clear the way for the creation of a common regional market of the Western Balkans," Baerbock said. "By setting up this market, you are taking an important step forward in the EU accession process."

Baerbock also described the agreements as an important signal for peace as Russia continues its illegitimate invasion of Ukraine.

The deals would be formally signed at a Western Balkans leaders' summit in Berlin in November, she said.

Her remarks came as Baerbock hosted a meeting of West Balkan foreign ministers and EU officials in Berlin.

The conference was also attended by school students from the West Balkans

Slow accession process

The Western Balkan countries, which include Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Northern Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia, want to join the EU but are at different stages in the accession process.

The European Commission last week recommended that Bosnia-Herzegovina be granted the status of candidate to join the bloc — a status the other five already have — on the understanding that it reinforces democracy and takes other steps.

The Commission says that all the countries need to make more progress in key reforms including rule of law, the fight against corruption and media freedom.

However, some observers say the slow pace of admitting new members to the bloc from the region is leaving scope for Russia and China to gain a foothold.

Baerbock herself said the German government had made it a priority to bring the Western Balkan countries into the EU to guarantee stability and economic progress in the region.

"I call on all of you to speed up your reforms in the interest of your citizens," she told the meeting.

The conference took part within the framework of the "Berlin Process," a format launched by former Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2014 at the first Western Balkan conference in Berlin. The format aims to bolster ties between the Western Balkan states and the EU.

Foreign ministers from Bulgaria, Greece, Austria, Croatia, Slovenia and the Czech Republic were also present at Friday's meeting.

